Mitchell Shield game a ‘must-win’ for Warwick

EXCEPTIONALLY WELL: Sean Bryson will be a key asset this weekend to the Warwick side. CREDI T: Gerard Walsh

CRICKET: Stanthorpe is shaping up to be the team to beat as Warwick’s Mitchell Shield side prepares for this weekend’s match.

Playing at home, the team will have to be on the ball to score over the 2019 winners.

Warwick Cricket Association president Dave Walker said it was bound to be a competitive match.

“It’s always a good game against Stanthorpe,” he said.

“They beat us last year so it’s going to be a good benchmark for us to see where we’re at.

“I think they just really need to bat the 50 overs.”

With John Cleary returning as captain, Walker said the side was in with a strong chance.

“Captain John Cleary scored 48 last week, so hopefully he can continue his form,” Walker said.

The president also hoped the talents of Sean Bryson were in the side’s favour.

“Sean Bryson scored 48 in last week Davis shield game,” he said.

“He bowled exceptionally well and we’ll be looking for him to the do the same with his offspin this weekend. “

“This will be a must-win game for us.”

In fixtures, Wheatvale and Maryvale will go head to head on Saturday, according to Walker.

“The winner will go into first place more than likely,” he said.

Walker had been impressed by the aptitude of this season’s sides and didn’t expect that to change this weekend.

“The competition is extremely tight this year compared to others, especially with Allora knocking off first place to Maryvale last week.”

Maryvale will verse Wheatvale at Maryvale.

Redback will verse Sovereign at Slade Park.

Victoria Hill will verse Allora at Queens Park.

All games start at 12.30pm.