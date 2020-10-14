Menu
Police are seeking public assistance to locate Tinba Furze.
News

MISSING: Police searching for Ipswich woman

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Oct 2020 6:39 AM | Updated: 9:59 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 50-year-old Ipswich woman reported missing from Brassall.

Tina Furze was last seen on October 12 at 8.15pm but has not been heard from since.

Police hold concerns for her safety as she suffers from a number of serious medical conditions and requires a wheelchair.

Tina is able to load her wheelchair into her car and may be travelling in her white 2011 Holden Captiva with Queensland registration PMS365.

It is believed Ms Furze may have travelled to the Cleveland area on Tuesday morning but failed to arrive at an appointment on Tuesday afternoon.

She is described as caucasian, 180 cm tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information to help with locating Tina, please contact police.

Contact Policelink here or Crime Stoppers here.

