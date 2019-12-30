Missing jet skier named as search ramped up

Police have named a missing jet skier as they ramp up a massive air and sea search for the man who went missing on Sunday.

The search for semi-retired electrician and keen jet skier Tony Schilperoort, 54, began on Sunday night after his ski was found floating in the ocean about 15km off Main Beach. His vehicle and trailer were found at a boat ramp on the Southport Spit.

Gold Coast water police boss Senior Sergeant Jay Notaro said the search area was about 500 square kilometres stretching from Broadbeach to Pottsville and about 15km off Point Danger.

"Obviously we've been in regular contact with Tony's family," he said.

"Our priority is to find Tony and bring him home alive. The family are aware though that time is critical in these instances and we are putting every effort to do just that and locate him and bring him home to his loved ones.

Officer in Charge of Gold Coast Water Police, Senior Sergeant Jay Notaro, conducts a media conference about an air and sea search for a 54-year-old Labrador man missing in waters off Southport since Sunday. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"His family is obviously struggling but they're holding hope, as we are."

Sen-Sgt Notaro said Mr Schilperoort was a regular on the Broadwater and water police had interacted him with him numerous times in a positive manner.

"Every time that we've spoken to Tony he's been wearing a life jacket and there's nothing to indicate that he wasn't yesterday," he said.

Police were asking the large amount of boaties out on the water during the holiday season to keep an eye out for Mr Schilperoort.