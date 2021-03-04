Menu
News

UPDATE: Missing Bay woman found safe and well

Carlie Walker
4th Mar 2021 11:15 AM | Updated: 7:07 PM

UPDATE: A woman reported missing in Hervey Bay on Thursday has been located safe and well, a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said.

EARLIER: Police are calling for public assistance to help find a woman who went missing overnight at Hervey Bay.

Abelene Clarke, 26, was last seen leaving a medical facility at Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.

Police hold concern for her welfare as she suffers a medical condition.

Abelene may have been walking westbound along Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road sometime last night.

She is described as Aboriginal, around 170cm tall with a slim build, black/dark brown hair and was last seen wearing black shorts, a white bikini top and thongs.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Clarke or know her whereabouts is urged to come forward and contact Policelink on 13 14 44.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

