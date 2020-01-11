Menu
Yandina bub Lucas Edward Hartley was born at 26 weeks and has a bleed on his brain and is currently fighting for his life at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.
‘Miracle’ newborn with bleeding brain fights on

Matty Holdsworth
11th Jan 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:05 AM
A NEWBORN, so tiny he fits in the palm of a hand is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital, bleeding from his brain days after his traumatic birth.

Yandina's Lucas Edward Hartley was born 16 weeks premature, a "miracle" baby according to proud parents Ceanna Grogan and her partner Nick Hartley.

Yandina's Nick Hartley and partner Ceanna
On Sunday night, doctors at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital performed an emergency procedure on mum and bub. Within minutes of being born, Lucas was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, soon followed by his parents.

"He was 630g," Mr Hartley said.

"From head to toe he is 21.8cm. His foot is the size of the head of your thumb. He's so tiny.

"They think he is the smallest baby born at the hospital there. He's a little miracle."

The couple are staying at the Ronald McDonald House nearby and are surrounded by loved ones.

Yandina bub Lucas Edward Hartley was born at 26 weeks and has a bleed on his brain and is currently fighting for his life at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.
Nick's brother Chris created a GoFundMe Page to help the family in this critical time.

Lucas was given a 50 per cent chance of survival when he was born, but the family received worrying developments.

"We're still holding lots of hope but the brain bleed is a big step back for him," he said.

