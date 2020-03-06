Minor move skyrockets business sales double time

RELOCATING less than 50 metres down the street has made ‘all the difference’ to a mobile seafood chain.

Aussie Fresh Seafood operator Mark Vogler said he is selling the same amount by 10am compared to 3pm on his previous site.

“We shouldn’t be turning over this much seafood here. It’s unbelievable.

“There is a lot more foot traffic for 50 metres difference.”

Mr Vogler said he has been selling once a week from Stanthorpe for the last six months.

“We were originally in the carpark behind the top pub and it was very hard for people to see us there,” Mr Vogler said.

Not making the sales he had hoped for, Mr Vogler decided to up his mobile business and park it opposite the Border Post office on High St.

“I wouldn’t have thought that it would have made that much of a difference but it’s to the point that we are now selling out.”

Starting up the business more than 10 years ago, Mr Vogler said he found a crack in the industry, using it to his advantage.

“I grew up on the Sunshine Coast and I thought it was my given right to have fresh seafood.

“When we started to move inland and started to eat seafood I realised we weren’t getting what we grew up with,” he said.

But it’s not all smooth sailing, saying it is a very ‘taxing’ industry.

“You need to be at the top of your game to run this sort of product because if it’s not fresh or it goes off, you are going to make a lot of people sick and get into a lot of trouble.

“We have to be fresh otherwise well fail,” he said.

Stanthorpe isn’t the only area that gets a taste of the freshest seafood, Mr Vogler also makes the journey to Warwick, Rosewood, Boonah and Laidley from his Aratula home.

“People in country towns don’t get to eat fresh seafood.

“It’s a business plan that is almost faultless. Our only weak link is break downs.”