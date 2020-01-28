Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
"I would say to all schools that they should be following the advice of the health department, that is the clear position of the Australian government.
Health

Minister rebukes school coronavirus advice

by Daniel McCulloch
28th Jan 2020 9:14 AM

AUSTRALIA'S education minister has chastised private schools for giving parents the 'wrong' advice about how to deal with the risk of the deadly coronavirus.

Some private schools are isolating pupils who have recently visited China or are telling them to stay away for at least a fortnight.

"Individual schools make their own decisions but the advice from the Australian government is to follow our medical advice," Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"I would say to all schools that they should be following the advice of the health department, that is the clear position of the Australian government.

"Obviously in the end they will have to answer to their parents, but also they will have to answer to state and territory governments, who have responsibility for schools."

The federal government's advice is that if students have returned home from China but are healthy, it is reasonable for them to attend school.

If they have been in contact with somebody with coronavirus, they should not attend school for up to 14 days.

Mr Tehan and his department secretary have spoken to their state and territory counterparts to ensure their advice is heeded.

In NSW, healthy state school children who travelled to China during the holidays will not be told to stay at home when classes return.

Even those who have been to Wuhan or the Hubei province will be allowed to return, though they will be closely monitored for symptoms of the virus.

Only children who have been in close contact with someone confirmed to have coronavirus will be asked to stay at home, the state's chief health officer said.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        premium_icon Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        News Close to 70 people responded to our online call out asking what new stores Stanthorpe needs, with plenty of calls for a Kmart, KFC, Bunnings and a cinema.

        Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        premium_icon Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        News The 39yo was approached by a stranger as he walked on the footpath

        2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        premium_icon 2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        Breaking Tracy Dobie reveals her plans and goals for desired second term.

        Celebrating in true Aussie style

        premium_icon Celebrating in true Aussie style

        News Check out how everyone around the region celebrated their Australia Day