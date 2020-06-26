Menu
Lynham addresses election rumours
Politics

Mines Minister addresses rumours he might step down

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:40 PM
MINES Minister Anthony Lynham has addressed rumours he is not contesting the October state election.

During a press conference in Mackay today, the Stafford MP shot down the suggestion, telling the media "I've nominated".

"I got elected in July 2014; before the 2015 election they were the same rumours," Dr Lynham said.

"Every year there's rumours that I will not be contesting … I think the LNP want me out for some reason.

"I think it's because I deliver on lower power prices every single year."

When asked again what his decision was, he said: "My bid is in with the ALP, I've nominated, I'm ready to go."

Dr Lynham was in Mackay today to announce regional Queensland power bills would fall for the third year in a row by $84 for households and by $75 for small businesses.

On Wednesday, he visited apprentices and workers at BHP's Goonyella Riverside mine in Moranbah.

