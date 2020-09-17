Menu
David Routledge with his grandchildren.
Miner faces charges relating to Mackay grandfather’s death

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
16th Sep 2020 6:23 PM | Updated: 17th Sep 2020 4:45 AM
MINE operator Middlemount Coal and three other people have been charged in relation to the death of South Mackay grandfather David Routledge.

Mr Routledge died after a high wall collapsed while he was operating an excavator at Middlemount Mine on June 26 2019.

A Resources Safety and Health Queensland spokesman said the Queensland Mines Inspectorate had finalised its investigation into the incident resulting in the miner's death.

As a mark of respect to killed Mackay miner David Routledge, mine workers changed their Facebook profile photos to the above image.
"On June 16, 2020 prosecutions relating to the incident were commenced in the Mackay Industrial Magistrates Court against the operator (Middlemount Coal Pty Ltd) and three individuals," the spokesman said.

"The Work Health and Safety Prosecutor has carriage of these proceedings.

"As these matters are currently before the court it is inappropriate to provide further information."

On the one-year anniversary of Mr Routledge's death in June, staff and work crews paused for a minute's silence and many wore black arm bands in memory of their mate and colleague.

Workers planted a poinciana tree at the mine's cultural centre in honour of Mr Routledge.

