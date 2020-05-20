Menu
Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.
News

Mine explosion victim identified, four still in hospital

Melanie Whiting
by and Patrick Billings
20th May 2020 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
UPDATE: A Moranbah father seriously injured in the Grosvenor mine explosion has been released from hospital, but is facing a long road to recovery.

Turi Wiki, a father of three, was injured in the blast at the Anglo American-owned mine on May 6.

He was this week released from hospital where his colleagues remain undergoing treatment.

Mr Wiki told a close friend his thoughts remained with his injured colleagues.

"Turi is the type of guy that he would take their spot in a heartbeat," he said.

The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright
"He was more worried about the other four guys than his road to recovery.

"His friends, he classes them as family."

Mr Wiki's friend paid tribute to his character, and said he was walking and talking but would remain in Brisbane for the next few days.

"He's the most decent guy you can come across, he's a bloody good bloke," the friend said.

Mr Wiki suffered severe burns in the underground explosion, but his condition improved significantly during his stay in hospital.

It is understood he was a further distance away from the other four workers when the explosion occurred and received less of the impact.

Injured workers from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah arriving in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP
EARLIER: A MINER injured in an underground gas blast is doing as well as can be expected after being released from hospital.

Grosvenor mine worker Turi Wiki was one of five men injured when a gas leak ignited at the Moranbah mine site on May 6.The other four men remain critical.

Mr Wiki was discharged yesterday from the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A close friend and former colleague said Mr Wiki was doing as well as could be expected.

"He is doing as well as somebody could be in the circumstances," he said.

"I think he's just happy to be able to see his kids and wife but his thoughts are still very much with the guys in hospital."

A GoFundMe for the injured workers has raised almost $200,000.

