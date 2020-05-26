Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Yoga Tree Stanthorpe co-owner Maree Taylor.
Yoga Tree Stanthorpe co-owner Maree Taylor.
News

Mindful practise offers ‘a world of difference’

Saavanah Bourke
26th May 2020 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOGA: Taking a minute to pause and acknowledge your surroundings is what was encouraged for this year’s World Meditation Day.

Yoga Tree Stanthorpe co-founder Maree Taylor said as a yoga teacher, meditation was something she incorporated into all her practises.

“The whole idea of yoga is to come into a meditative state or a state of oneness,” Taylor said.

“It has so many benefits, it’s accessible and it doesn’t cost anything.

“It is definitely something I would recommend to people to help them relieve stress and anxiety,” she said.

The yoga enthusiast said research conducted over time has revealed multiple benefits come from the mindful practise.

“We live in such a fast-paced life that we are constantly switched on,” Taylor said.

“This is a pathway that has proven benefits to help us develop new habits and find that sense of serenity and calmness.”

In light of World Meditation Day on Sunday, Taylor encourages everyone to spend at least five minutes a day meditating.

“When we are able to pause and listen to the sounds around you it helps us to make more considered decisions,” she said.

“As humans we tend to live in the past or think about what is to come – we never really take in the present moment and meditation is a practise that allows us to do so.”

Taylor said meditation could be done anywhere at any time.

“You don’t have to be sitting on a cushion in a yoga studio. It can be done anywhere. As long as you allow yourself to find mindfulness in that moment.

“It doesn’t have to be for hours and hours, just spend five minutes a day to yourself and the benefits will amaze you,” she said.

meditation stanthorpe yoga tree yoga teacher
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed there has been one new case in the state overnight, and it’s been traced to a woman from the Ruby Princess.

        Teachers rejoice as students roll through school gates

        premium_icon Teachers rejoice as students roll through school gates

        News School staff across the Granite Belt are delighted children have returned to their...

        $11b hit: How mammoth border closure costs add up

        premium_icon $11b hit: How mammoth border closure costs add up

        Business How much border closure could cost Queensland

        ‘It hasn’t stopped’: Drought assist gears up for dry winter

        premium_icon ‘It hasn’t stopped’: Drought assist gears up for dry winter

        News A water initiative feels the pressure as demand begins to increase.