Mindful practise offers ‘a world of difference’

YOGA: Taking a minute to pause and acknowledge your surroundings is what was encouraged for this year’s World Meditation Day.

Yoga Tree Stanthorpe co-founder Maree Taylor said as a yoga teacher, meditation was something she incorporated into all her practises.

“The whole idea of yoga is to come into a meditative state or a state of oneness,” Taylor said.

“It has so many benefits, it’s accessible and it doesn’t cost anything.

“It is definitely something I would recommend to people to help them relieve stress and anxiety,” she said.

The yoga enthusiast said research conducted over time has revealed multiple benefits come from the mindful practise.

“We live in such a fast-paced life that we are constantly switched on,” Taylor said.

“This is a pathway that has proven benefits to help us develop new habits and find that sense of serenity and calmness.”

In light of World Meditation Day on Sunday, Taylor encourages everyone to spend at least five minutes a day meditating.

“When we are able to pause and listen to the sounds around you it helps us to make more considered decisions,” she said.

“As humans we tend to live in the past or think about what is to come – we never really take in the present moment and meditation is a practise that allows us to do so.”

Taylor said meditation could be done anywhere at any time.

“You don’t have to be sitting on a cushion in a yoga studio. It can be done anywhere. As long as you allow yourself to find mindfulness in that moment.

“It doesn’t have to be for hours and hours, just spend five minutes a day to yourself and the benefits will amaze you,” she said.