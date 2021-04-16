Millions of Aussies on COVID alert

Millions of Melburnians are being urged to monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus after viral fragments were detected in a "large catchment" that services the city's northern, western and eastern suburbs.

Traces of COVID-19 have also been detected in another catchment in Melbourne's south east.

In a statement, the Department of Health said the "unexpected detections" could be due to a person or persons with the virus being in the early active infectious phase.

Or it could be because they were continuing to shed the virus after the infectious period, they said.

"While it is possible that these detections are due to a visitor or visitors to these areas who are not infectious, a cautious approach is being taken," the statement read.

People who live in or have visited the following areas should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if any develop:

North, west and eastern suburbs from 4 to 12 April. This detection is in a very large catchment that services suburbs stretching from Melbourne's northwest to the outer northeast.

Cranbourne and surrounding suburbs from 6 to 12 April

Traces of COVID-19 were also detected in another catchment in Melbourne’s south east. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

These two new detections come after residents in about 16 suburbs were warned earlier in the week about similar wastewater discoveries.

"Coronavirus fragments have been detected in wastewater from the Ringwood area," the Victorian Department of Health said in a statement just before 6pm on Tuesday.

The east Melbourne suburbs affected include Bayswater, Bayswater North, Boronia, Croydon, Croydon North, Croydon South, Heathmont, Kilsyth, Kilsyth South, Montrose, Ringwood, Ringwood East, Sassafras, The Basin, Tremont and Wantirna.

To find out whether you live in or have visited one of these suburbs you can check the map at dhhs.vic.gov.au/wastewater-testing-covid-19

