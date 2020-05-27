Million dollars on table to support water-starved rural residents

Drought stricken rural residents on the Southern Downs will be able to apply for a water tank rebate.

Drought stricken rural residents on the Southern Downs will be able to apply for a water tank rebate.

A MILLION dollar kitty will be put on the table for rural landowners to seek a water tank rebate.

At Southern Downs Regional Council’s February meeting, councillors resolved to allocate $1,050,000 towards providing a water tank rebate to rural landowners.

These funds have been allocated in council’s 2020/2021 budget and eligibility criteria have been developed.

At today’s general meeting, councillors voted in favour of adopting the policy.

“If residents wish to take advantage of the rebate and increase their domestic water storage capacity, they shouldn’t rush out and buy a tank first; they will need to submit an expression of interest form first,” Mayor Vic Pennisi said.

Council expects that the demand for this rebate will exceed the $1,050,000 of funds available and will run an expression of interest process, followed by a ballot of eligible applications.

“Once the expression of interest period closes, all eligible applications will be collated and if the total number received exceeds the available budget, a ballot will be undertaken to select the successful applicants.”

Funding for the rebate comes from part of the Australian Government’s Bushfire Recovery Exceptional Assistance Immediate Support Package, delivered by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority.

In council’s policy draft it states that “any water tank ordered prior to council’s written approval will not be eligible for a rebate”.

“The costs can really blow out and send budgets in a spin so we’re endeavouring for that not to happen,” Cr Pennisi said.

The expression of interest process will open in the coming weeks.