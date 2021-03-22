Menu

MILITARY CALLED IN: Urgent plea as flooding crisis worsens

22nd Mar 2021 9:43 AM

 

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said the state is requesting ADF support.

He told Sky News specialist personnel are expected to arrive in next 24 hours.

Earlier, Scott Morrison said his government was ready to respond to any requests for assistance from state and territories.

He said he was expecting requests today.

"We are readying ourselves for that," he told 2GB. "We've had, on standby, helicopters and others to support with search and rescue and that has been happening for the last few days."

"The NSW government has very, very good and significant resources and capable agencies to deal with the floods and they've got that in hand and should they need anything further, I have no doubt they will request it … and we will move very quickly."

Mr Morrison added Australia was dealing with the pandemic and historic floods, but he had no doubt the country would come together.

"It's a matter of pulling through together once again."

editors picks flooding nsw floods wild weather
News Corp Australia

