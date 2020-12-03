Miley’s candid quarantine sex confession

Miley Cyrus has opened up about dating in the year of coronavirus, and it certainly doesn't sound like quarantine has affected her sex life.

The US singer, who is currently promoting her edgy new album Plastic Hearts, told Howard Stern she was finding new ways to explore her sexuality.

"(It's been) really interesting and challenging," she said. "I do a lot of FaceTime sex."

In a wide-ranging interview, the 28-year-old also discussed her high-profile split with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, saying "there was too much conflict" but that she will "always" love him.She cited the wild California bushfires in 2018, which burnt down the home she shared with Hemsworth, as to why they rushed into making their union official.

"Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged - I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu - which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they're very different so that trauma really affected my voice," she said.

"I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn't do for myself; it forced me to let go,' I ran toward the fire.

"You're attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him.

"And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

Admittedly, she said, their relationship was fraught with struggles.

"There was too much conflict," she said. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting."

Cyrus and Hemsworth first got together after meeting on set of The Last Song in 2008. The pair got engaged in 2012 but broke things off the following year, only to reconcile in 2015 and eventually marry in December 2018.

But by August 2019 they had split and Cyrus became the biggest story of the year when she was pictured kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter on a yacht in Italy.

Cyrus then began dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, 23, in October last year but they split in August.

Taking to Instagram hours after news of their break-up emerged, Cyrus wrote: "A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that," she said in an Instagram Live.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson dated for 10 months. Picture: Instagram

"So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up.

"It was confirmed by a "reliable source" even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it, but right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age."

Originally published as Miley's candid quarantine sex confession