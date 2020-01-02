Milestone celebrations

MILESTONE: Florence Rittmeester celebrating her 100th birthday with Churches of Christ volunteer Issy Grundling.

CHURCHES of Christ Aged Care was filled with nothing but smiling faces on Boxing Day, as family and friends came together to commemorate a long-lived life.

Stanthorpe resident Florence Rittmeester celebrated her 100th birthday in style, with Churches of Christ staff going above and beyond to organise a special morning tea.

Overwhelmed by love and friendship, Flo said she doesn’t feel old at all.

“This is one of the best days of my life,” she said.

MILESTONE: Florence Rittmeester celebrating her 100th birthday with Churches of Christ Aged Care staff and volunteers.

Flo was beaming from ear to ear as she opened personalised birthday cards from the Queen, Prime Minister and Premier of Queensland.

“She means the absolute world to all of us,” Flo’s granddaughter Juanita Watson said.

“We are just happy we got to spend the day with her,” Juanita said.

Flo was one of 12 children, born in Brisbane on December 26, 1919.

She made the move to Stanthorpe with her first late husband, where she had four of five children.

Determined to purchase her own home, Flo juggled three jobs while raising a young family.

She worked as a waitress and a cook at the Country Club Hotel while cleaning the local dental surgery.

With true grit Flo’s hard work paid off when she was able to purchase a home in Stanthorpe.

Flo’s son Kevin said his mother was an outstanding role model for him and his siblings.

“She really instilled old-fashioned values that helped us through life,” Kevin said.

MILESTONE: Florence Rittmeester celebrating her 100th birthday with her son Kevin Hinch.

After spending some time in the Redcliffe Peninsular, Flo returned to Stanthorpe seven years ago, where the staff at Churches of Christ Aged Care fell in love with her positive and vibrant personality.

“I see Flo as a mum,” Churches of Christ volunteer Issy Grundling said.

“Everyone that knows nan knows who Issy is,” Juanita said.

“We can’t thank the staff enough for everything they have done,” she said.

Flo celebrated the millstone surrounded by Kevin and his wife Maureen Hinch, as well Juanita and her three sons Kye, Caiden and Sharn.

MILESTONE: Florence Rittmeester celebrating her 100th birthday with her great grandchildren, Sharn, Kye and Caiden Watson.

“She absolutely loves the boys,” Juanita said.

“Whenever she see’s them her face just lights up.”

Flo now continues to live at Churches of Christ Aged Care, surrounded by the staff and volunteers who enjoy her company most.