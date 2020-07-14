From the bush to the city, Mikhaila swims towards Olympics

This is the beaming face of a Queensland country schoolgirl after learning the news she had been accepted into the No. 1 swimming club in Australia - St Peters Western.

Mikhaila Flint, from the Cannonvale Cannons swimming club in beautiful Airlie Beach, has earned a scholarship to study at St Peters Lutheran College and train at the adjoining St Peters Western swim club.

Australian swim stars like Ariarne Titmus, Clyde Lewis, Mitch Larkin, Abby Harkin and Jack Cartwright, and a host of other brilliant young rising swimmers, will be her training partners at the club under head coach Dean Boxall, Olympian Maxine Sears and new coaching addition Richard Sleight.

Flint, with ambition in her eyes, broke the news to her friends and training partners at Cannons who cheered with her in excitement.

"I am very excited because I will be training alongside the Olympic team for the first month,'' the 14-year-old said.

Flint said her goals were to represent Australia at the world junior championships and then the junior Pan Pacs, and eventually progress to the Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

Mikhaila Flint with her parents and local coach Mark Erickson, mum Sharon, and dad Matt, far left

"Ever since I started training at Cannonvale I have wanted to go to the Olympics,'' Flint said.

Flint, who got around COVID-19 pool closures by training around the beautiful Airlie Beach area, was originally taught to swim by her father Matt while Cannons coach Mark Erickson has guided her in recent times.

Mikhaila Flint with her Cannons coach Mark Erickson

She was always a water baby, but it took her time to concentrate on swimming.

"I went through so many different sports like dance, gymnastics, sailing, horse riding but I didn't really like any of them,'' she revealed.

"Then I had a go at swimming and I loved it.

"I was always in the water when I was little.

"My favourite stroke is butterfly but my best event is the 200m freestyle because at the (age) nationals in 2019 I won gold and I still have the fastest time for my age.''

Her immediate aim was to make the Queensland team to confront NSW in the traditional duel in the pool.

Originally published as Mikhaila marches into mighty Saints