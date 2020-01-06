Menu
Midwives at Stanthorpe Hospital are patiently waiting for new year arrivals.
Midwives patiently wait for new year arrivals

Saavanah Bourke
6th Jan 2020 2:24 PM
MIDWIVES at Stanthorpe Hospital are patiently waiting for the first baby of the new year to be born.

The ratio between boys and girls born in Stanthorpe has remained consistently even over the last three years, with the amount of boys slowly creeping ahead in 2019.

“There were 89 babies born at Stanthorpe Hospital in 2019 – 56 boys and 33 girls,” a Darling Downs Health spokesman said.

“2019 also saw no multiple births such as twins or triplets.”

As for 2018, the hospital had 85 babies born – 47 boys and 38 girls, while 2017 saw 104 babies born – 54 boys and 50 girls.

Midwives are looking forward to seeing the outcome of births for Stanthorpe Hospital in 2020.

