Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The 41-year-old man was arrested and taken to Macksville Police Station.
The 41-year-old man was arrested and taken to Macksville Police Station.
Crime

Mid North Coast man charged with bestiality

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
6th Aug 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after a video containing bestiality was shared on numerous social media platforms earlier this year.

On Thursday June 4, officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Police District, with the assistance of Mid North Coast Police District, commenced an investigation after they were alerted to a video that depicted sexual acts between a woman and a dog.

Following inquiries, about 7.50am on Wednesday June 24 2020, a search warrant was executed at a home on Dyers Road, Argents Hill, west of Nambucca Heads.

Upon searching the premises, police seized cannabis, a mobile phone, a laptop and a number of USB devices and SD cards.

At 3.30pm the same day, a 41-year-old man was arrested at the Argents Road address and taken to Macksville Police Station where he was charged with possess prohibited drug, bestiality and intentionally distribute intimate image without consent.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Macksville Local Court on Thursday 6 August 2020.

More Stories

bowraville clarence crime coffs harbour crime nambucca heads
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick shivers through subzero temps

        Premium Content Warwick shivers through subzero temps

        News Rose City’s weather is expected to warm up just before a solid chance of weekend rain.

        Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Premium Content Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Politics $2.7 million in fines for Queenslanders who didn’t vote

        COVID 2.0: Fresh fears of a second wave

        Premium Content COVID 2.0: Fresh fears of a second wave

        News As cases skyrocket in southern states, Granite Belt business owners have made plans...

        Border closure’s immediate effect on businesses

        Premium Content Border closure’s immediate effect on businesses

        News The decision to close the Queensland border hit Granite Belt operators instantly.