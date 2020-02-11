Michael the Wombat lives to fight another day

Fireys come to the rescue of a stranded wombat. Ballandean’s Natasha Bamberry and Nick Hese pictured.

Fireys come to the rescue of a stranded wombat. Ballandean’s Natasha Bamberry and Nick Hese pictured.

THE life of one little native critter has been saved thanks to some quick-thinking Granite Belt fireys.

Several firefighters from the Granite Belt spent roughly five days in the ACT last week and over the weekend as fires around the national capital rage on.

Natasha Bamberry, Nick Hese and Pedro Curr were among the Ballandean contingent to travel south.

After a day battling back flames in Namadgi National Park, the crew happened upon a wombat, who had been cast from its home in an attempt to escape the blaze.

“The ACT had requested for strike teams to go down so obviously I put my hand up to go down a second time because we’re not too busy up here,” Ms Bamberry said.

“On the Saturday we’d been sent to the eastern division to assist.

“I was in a smaller vehicle and coming back down one of the ridges I noticed something in the corner of my eye.

“It was a wombat.

“Considering I’d never ever seen one before I thought we’d have to get out and take some photos and check it out and once we got closer we realised it wasn’t faring too well,” she said.

Thankfully one of the fireys travelling in a trailing vehicle had wildlife experience.

The group safely picked it up, wrapped it in one of their jackets and took it back to base where it was handed to ACT Wildlife.

“It was quite young and it was pretty exhausted,” Ms Bamberry said.

“Wasn’t burnt thankfully that we could see but it was covered in ticks and fleas and wasn’t moving too much.

“He’s currently with an experienced wildlife carer and I understand is doing pretty well.

”He was looking a bit on the skinnier side which is to be expected because all the country he’s a part of is burnt out.

“That’s the other reason why we couldn't leave him there … as there was no water as far as the eye could see and everything was black,” Ms Bamberry said.

The wombat has since been named Michael.

It was the second recent trip down south for the young volunteer firefighter after aiding in efforts down around Tumbarumba.

“I’m a small-business owner and working for family so I had the luxury to pack up and go when and where needed.”

After ACT and NSW crews supported local crews during the Stanthorpe fires, Ms Bamberry said they were simply “repaying the favour”.

“We might be from different states and different brigades but we’re all there for the same common outcome.”