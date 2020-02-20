Menu
MH370 The Untold Story: Watch the first episode

20th Feb 2020 3:58 PM
In the years since the loss of MH370 and 239 lives, there have remained more questions than answers on the world's biggest aviation mystery.

Now, a gripping new Sky News documentary - MH370 The Untold Story - lifts the lid on the alleged cover-ups, the investigative failures and the evidence of the sinister plot that doomed the March 8, 2014 flight.

News Corp Australia subscribers can watch the full documentary in six parts published over three days on this website.

The arrival board at the International Airport in Beijing shows flight MH370 as delayed after air traffic control lost contact with the plane. Picture: AP
Today, the first episode reveals the critical blunders being made even as Malaysia Airlines issued a "code red" alert after the plane disappeared off radar screens.

Back in Australia, distraught relatives heard the cruel news never once imagining the shocking actions that sent the plane "dark".

Watch the first of our six-part broadcast of the riveting documentary above.

