Central Queensland is attracting city-changers - here's why

One-in-five city dwellers are looking to move to the regions, with more than half wanting to make the jump within the next year.

Regional Australia Institute research showed metropolitan movers wanted more space, a more relaxed lifestyle, and to be more in touch with nature.

RAI CEO Liz Ritchie said the appeal of regional Australia was a stronger motivation to move than dissatisfaction with city life.

"Brisbane respondents came in as the most stressed in the country, followed by Sydney-siders and then those in Melbourne," she said.

"More than 69 per cent of all those surveyed said reducing general stress and anxiety is a major driver for considering a life outside our capital cities."

When asked about the reasons for considering a move, 70 per cent wanted less traffic, 68 per cent wanted to reduce their cost of living, and 77 per cent wanted space and connection to nature.

More than half said they were already considering relocating before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Larger coastal centres were the most popular locations for potential movers, but when it came to smaller areas, inland towns held their own against those on the coast, with about one third of respondents indicating an interest in both.

The RAI research was carried out in November and December 2020, with about 1000 people surveyed.

Mary Carroll

Capricorn Enterprise is a member of the Regional Australia Alliance formed by the RAI.

CEO Mary Carroll said aside from offering a comfortable, non-congested and laid-back lifestyle, areas such as the Capricorn Coast, Rockhampton, and towns within the Central Highlands offered a range of job opportunities and tourism events.

"The research released by RAI today outlines a world of opportunity that us locals are already aware of," she said.

"Our ever-growing, vibrant and welcoming communities offer everything needed to provide a consistently great mix of lifestyle options without compromising on quality employment opportunities or housing choices.

"The Capricorn footprint in Central Queensland is one of the fastest growing areas outside the southeast corner and the enviable destination for many residents already calling the region home."