Methed-up mum nabbed with $70K worth of jewellery

A single mother has been sentenced to a lengthy period of probation for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery from a home in Brisbane's north.

Anita Sarita Chopra, 30, broke down in tears as she pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including attempted fraud, driving under the influence, stealing and possession of dangerous drugs at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court this week.

The police prosecutor told the court Chopra had stolen a PlayStation, earrings, rings and necklaces from the home, most notably securing a very expensive white gold necklace featuring an emerald and diamond heart-shaped pendant.

The total value of the goods is estimated to be between $40,000 and $70,000.

The theft occurred between December 26, 2019 and January 3, 2020 and was initially charged as two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence.

This was downgraded in court to a charge of stealing and a charge of receiving tainted property, indicating Chopra had permission to enter the property.

The court heard Chopra had no idea the items she stole were worth so much money and the items were recovered shortly thereafter.

The lawyer for the defence told the court Chopra's criminal behaviour was born out of a crippling methamphetamine addiction which caused her to act out of character.

Chopra had attended several rehabilitation programs over the last few months and has since managed to get on the straight and narrow, as evidenced by her compliance with a bail condition to report daily to her local police station.

She was sentenced to two years of probation and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

