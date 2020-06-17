Mental health webinars on the table for men

HERE TO HELP: Employees from Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre.

A SERIES of live and free webinars will be available for men in light of this week’s Men’s Mental Health Week.

Men of all ages can tune into a series of Zoom calls and Facebook Live videos to chat to experts about any problems they may be facing.

National organisation Healthy Male is hosting the initiative to encourage men to take a holistic approach to their health by seeing their GP for regular physical and mental check-ins.

Seeing mostly women come through the door at Granite Belt’s Neighbourhood Centre, marketing officer Skye Sattler thinks the initiative is a great thing.

“If men were struggling with any issues I think they would be more likely to approach their GP and get a referral – I don’t think they would think to come here and ask for guidance first,” Ms Sattler said.

With the centre’s programs heavily based around women, Ms Sattler said programs for men were definitely something that could be incorporated.

“If the need was there then that is something we can consider.

“I think sometimes men are too proud to come forward – we always have our general support worker here to discuss any issues you may be having,” she said.

Healthy Male CEO Simon von Saldern said six males between the ages of 15 and 44 committed suicide in Australia every day.

“It’s a myth that men don’t go to the doctor, they do, but not until they have a problem,” Mr von Saldern said.

“We want boys and men to know that physical and mental health go together.

“Regular maintenance of both will ensure not only earlier detection but diagnosis of many issues that go undetected.”

Fertility specialist Professor Rob McLachlan believes men will be more likely to reach out from the comfort and privacy of their own home.

“This is going to be real talk about real issues that affect thousands of men.

“You can ask anything you want to know about sexual health.

“We are hoping it will make men feel less alone and realise the importance of looking after all of their health needs.”

For webinar topics and times visit https://www.healthymale.org.au/mens-health-week