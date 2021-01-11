Men fined for encouraging dingo to ‘smell, lick’ hands

Two men have been fined for interacting with a dingo on Fraser Island. Photo: File.

Two men have been fined for interacting with a dingo on Fraser Island. Photo: File.

Two men have received hefty fines for interfering with a dingo at Orchid Beach on Fraser Island.

Fraser Island ranger Linda Behrendorff said the Department of Environment and Science was notified of the two men disturbing a juvenile dingo, encouraging it to smell and lick their hands.

The men received fines totalling $4270, according to the department.

The two were interviewed by staff from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Queensland Police Service before the fines were given out.

"The department takes these matters seriously," Ms Behrendorff said.

"QPWS has zero tolerance for people who intentionally feed or interfere with dingoes and will hold offenders accountable.

"Visitors and residents on K'gari are reminded that QPWS rangers don't have to be present for a person to be for a person to be fined for dingo offences.

"Tour groups, operators and members of the public regularly provide information, including photos and videos, to QPWS, to follow up.

"Dingoes on K'gari have access to plenty of natural food and anyone who breaks the law by deliberately feeding or interacting with dingoes, or failing to secure their food and rubbish, can expect a fine or to appear in court.

"People who feed and interact with dingoes put themselves, the dingo and other people in danger as it increases the risk of dingo habituation, with dingoes tolerating humans and vehicles at a relatively close range.

"The department reminds people to remain vigilant and report any negative dingo encounters to a QPWS ranger, or email dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au as soon as possible."