Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two Japanese men have been jailed for six years each for trying to smuggle 2.2kg of methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.
Two Japanese men have been jailed for six years each for trying to smuggle 2.2kg of methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.
Crime

Men caught sneaking meth in suitcases

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:26 AM

Two Japanese men have been jailed for each attempting to smuggle in 2.2kg of pure methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.

After arriving at Melbourne International Airport on a flight from Bangkok, the men were arrested on October 26 when they were chosen for a bag examination.

Australian Border Force officers noticed inconsistencies in their luggage through X-ray images and drilled holes into the suitcases.

Officers found a white substance in the lining and tested it, returning a positive result for methamphetamine.

AFP charged both men with drug trafficking offences after more than 4kg of meth was found in their luggage. Picture: AFP
AFP charged both men with drug trafficking offences after more than 4kg of meth was found in their luggage. Picture: AFP

 

More than 4kg of the drug was seized, which equates to about 40,000 street deals, according to the Australian Federal Police.

The men, both aged 23, were charged by AFP officers with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

They each received a maximum sentence of six years in jail at the Melbourne County Court with a non-parole period of three years.

Originally published as Men caught sneaking meth in suitcases

crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Summer sports to launch anticipated seasons

        Premium Content Summer sports to launch anticipated seasons

        Sport Stanthorpe athletes ‘starving to play’ will have their chance, as more than four sports commit.

        YOUR SAY: Granite Belt’s most dangerous roads

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Granite Belt’s most dangerous roads

        News We’ve mapped the roads residents say they find the most dangerous or troublesome...

        Fresh face enlisted to help boost wine tourism

        Premium Content Fresh face enlisted to help boost wine tourism

        News The new role is designed to help the Granite Belt wine industry recover from the...

        Three people charged after Stanthorpe school lockdown

        Premium Content Three people charged after Stanthorpe school lockdown

        News Two men have been charged with assaulting school staff.