Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is facing animal cruelty charges against native Australian lizards including shinglebacks and blue-tongues.
A man is facing animal cruelty charges against native Australian lizards including shinglebacks and blue-tongues.
Crime

Man accused of lizard cruelty

by Caroline Schelle
12th Aug 2020 3:40 PM

A Melbourne man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly hurting native Australian lizards and illegally importing the reptiles across state borders.

Sai Kit Cheng is facing dozens of charges including animal cruelty and illegally possessing the lizards between June and October 2018.

He allegedly illegally possessed, disposed of and caused "unreasonable pain or suffering" to more than a dozen lizards including shinglebacks, Western blue-tongued lizards and eastern blue-tongue lizards.

The 34-year-old is also accused of illegally importing four eastern blue-tongued lizards from NSW to Victoria in October 2018.

He is also accused of dealing with proceeds worth almost $500,000 in March 2019.

In total he is facing 26 charges that span Melbourne suburbs including Narre Warren, Lynbrook, Pakenham, Hallam and Hampton Park.

Mr Cheng did not appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in person on Wednesday but will appear for a committal hearing in October.

His lawyer Damian Sheales told the court the "lawfulness" around the searches would be central to the case.

Originally published as Melbourne man accused of lizard cruelty

animal cruelty sai kit cheng wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        Food & Entertainment Insider knowledge uncovers the most delicious food on the Granite Belt, and it’s not where you might expect!

        Fresh changes to rates amid pandemic, fire recovery

        Premium Content Fresh changes to rates amid pandemic, fire recovery

        Council News The new, bite-sized payment method is set to make life easier on the Southern...

        Plans for new Leslie Dam campground

        Premium Content Plans for new Leslie Dam campground

        Business The proposed development is set to hone in on the spot’s secluded beauty with the...

        Visitors eye region for Ekka weekend bringing in millions

        Premium Content Visitors eye region for Ekka weekend bringing in millions

        News 'There is no question this weekend is going to be a bumper one'