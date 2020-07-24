Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Mel Gibson hospitalised after shock COVID-19 diagnosis

by Jonathon Moran
24th Jul 2020 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Mel Gibson spent a week in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

The controversial Australian Hollywood star was admitted to hospital in the United States after testing positive to the illness.

American representatives for the 64-year-old Lethal Weapon actor confirmed the diagnosis.

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," Gibson's representative said.

 

Mel Gibson in Brisbane in 2018. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter
Mel Gibson in Brisbane in 2018. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

"He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies."

Two-time Academy Award winner Gibson has been based in the US for several decades.

There, the coronavirus has seen the biggest impact in the world with 146,000 deaths to date and more than four million people testing positive.

Gibson dealt with the illness in private. He has been in the headlines after actor Winona Ryder claimed in a recent interview that the Australian had asked if she was an "oven dod­ger" at a party in the mid-'90s.

The father of nine has denied the allegation, which was first raised by Ryder in 2010. The actor was previously at the centre of another anti-­Semitic controversy after video emerged of a rant during his 2006 drunk driving arrest.

Actor and director Joanne Samuel recently came out of defence of Gibson in an interview with Confidential, describing him as "a wonderful loyal friend".

Samuel played Gibson's on screen wife in George Miller's 1979 flick, Mad Max, with the pair remaining friends for more than four decades.

Mel Gibson on the set of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, directed by George Miller and George Ogilvie.
Mel Gibson on the set of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, directed by George Miller and George Ogilvie.

"I just take all of that stuff with a grain of salt really because I know him and I know what he is like," Samuel said. "He is such a generous man and such a lovely person. He is like you and I or anybody else; he has his good side and he struggles with different things but not all of us have a camera and people running around after us everywhere to capture that stuff and make of it what they will. I know him as a good friend; he is loyal, wonderful, very generous, talented, creative, great guy. I don't know how he lives with it myself."

Mel Gibson and Sean Penn in a scene from the movie The Professor and the Madman.
Mel Gibson and Sean Penn in a scene from the movie The Professor and the Madman.

 

Originally published as Mel Gibson hospitalised after shock COVID-19 diagnosis

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health mel gibson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink drivers and drug offenders

        premium_icon NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink drivers and drug offenders

        News From nights at the pub gone wrong to uncovered weed stashes, here is the list of those convicted this week.

        Man says COVID-19 fears to blame for assault on woman

        premium_icon Man says COVID-19 fears to blame for assault on woman

        News The Stanthorpe court heard the man retaliated in an ‘awful’ way after feeling the...

        Show of people power ’saves dozens of jobs’

        premium_icon Show of people power ’saves dozens of jobs’

        Council News After many letters and phone calls to Southern Downs councillors, the community...

        Man shuts down servo after threatening people with machete

        premium_icon Man shuts down servo after threatening people with machete

        Crime A South Burnett man forced a southeast Queensland petrol station to close after he...