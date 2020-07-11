Meghan’s ex-BFF considering ‘tell-all’

A ‘devastated’ Jessica Mulroney has been trying to contact Meghan Markle ‘non-stop’ amid their falling out. Picture: Instagram

Jessica Mulroney's desperate attempts at trying to get in touch with Meghan Markle have been greeted with a wall of silence - and she's now considering taking drastic action, according to new reports.

Mulroney, 40, has long been considered the Duchess of Sussex's closest friend, but the relationship fell apart last month after the Canadian stylist became entangled in a "white privilege" scandal involving a lifestyle blogger.

The Daily Mail reports that Meghan Markle, 38, has since completely cut ties with her former confidante - and it's unlikely she'll ever invite her back inside her inner circle.

"Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship," a source told the publication.

"She's devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she's done for good - just like with her family."

According to Page Six, Meghan had already "increasingly" felt that Mulroney has "benefited" from her position as a royal confidante - and the recent scandal gave her "the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off for good".

Mulroney's role in Meghan's life has undeniably opened plenty of doors. Since she stepped into the spotlight as a royal BFF, she has landed a contributor role on Good Morning America as well as her own reality show, I Do, Redo plus plenty of collaboration deals.

"I don't know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time," a source told the publication.

"Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?"

The Daily Mail reports that an increasingly frustrated Mulroney is now considering writing a tell-all book about Meghan "because she has nothing to lose".

If that eventuates, it could prove devastating for Meghan and Prince Harry, who have been very close with Mulroney and her TV host husband, Ben Mulroney, over the years.

The couple even invited the Mulroneys' three children to take part in their royal wedding in 2018 - but Meghan's failure to get in touch with her goddaughter Ivy on her birthday last month is said to have spoken volumes about the state of her relationship with Jessica.

It's certainly been a damaging few weeks for Mulroney, who lost both her TV gigs in the wake of her racially charged spat with black lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, who publicly accused her of "white privilege".

Meghan reportedly reacted with shock after hearing of her friend's "tone-deaf" threats to sue Exeter, and swiftly decided she can "no longer be associated with her".

"Meghan is absolutely mortified that she's been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone deaf and heartbreaking," a friend of Meghan's told the Daily Mail.

"Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what's at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation."

The stylist is reportedly one of Archie's godparents, which makes the falling out even more awkward.

Mulroney was called out directly in an Instagram video shared by Exeter last week, who claimed the TV host had displayed "very problematic behaviour and antics that ultimately resulted in (Mulroney) sending me a threat in writing".

Sasha Exeter blasted Mulroney in a lengthy video. Picture: sashaexeter/Instagram

She publicly blasted Mulroney in an emotional 12-minute Instagram video, describing how she had threatened her during an argument about "speaking up" against racism and had left her feeling "paralysed in fear".

Exeter then claimed that Mulroney had sent her a series of offensive messages, which ended with a threat to her livelihood.

Mulroney herself commented on the video to apologise, and alluded to her friendship with Meghan, who has been at the centre of racist attacks since she began dating Prince Harry in 2016.

"I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you and for any hurt I've caused. As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre," she wrote.

"It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices."

However, Exeter then shared a screenshot on her Instagram story of a private message sent by Mulroney shortly after her public apology, which appeared to confirm her intent to sue for "liable" (sic).

Mulroney was subsequently dropped from featuring as an expert on daytime lifestyle show CityLine.

Canadian department store Hudson's Bay also revealed she would no longer represent the brand as a fashion and bridal specialist.

Originally published as Meghan's ex-BFF considering 'tell-all'