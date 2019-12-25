Mega guide to Boxing Day bargains

Move over Christmas leftovers and crumpled wrapping paper, Boxing Day - the nation's biggest sales event - is back and bargains are going through the roof.

To hit the ground running, retailers nationwide kickstarted the much-hyped annual event early - slashing prices and launching deals in the hours leading up to the December 26 shopping bonanza.

And with Aussie shoppers expected to spend a whopping $18.7 billion from now until January 15, Australian Retailers Association executive director Russell Zimmerman said this year's spendings will trump last year by about 2.8 per cent.

He said food sales were expected to be up by about 2.8 per cent, and clothing and footwear by about 3.4 per cent.

Australian Retailers Association executive director Russell Zimmerman is urging bargain hunters to think twice about what they want on sale before heading to the shops on Boxing Day.

Online sales will represent "seven to eight per cent" of the $18.7 billion worth in sales, Mr Zimmerman added.

"My advice to people is know what you want, know it's price and only buy it if it's on sale," he said.

"Don't impulse buy for the sale of it."

If you want to beat the in-store rush, shop online.

More than half of Aussies (56 per cent) believe shopping online for Boxing Day deals is greater than heading in-store and two in five (41 per cent) felt the deals via their mobile or computer were better than in person, according to the latest data from PayPal.

About a quarter (23 per cent) said they would probably overspend on Boxing Day as well, it stated, with Millennials the most likely to over spend (40 per cent) followed by Gen X (23 per cent).

PayPal's data also revealed 48 per cent of Aussie Boxing Day shoppers wanted to shop online from the comfort of their couch; one in five wanted to shop while on the beach or by the pool; and 15 per cent said they preferred shopping in bed.

Mr Zimmerman said: "For people getting gift cards for Christmas this year - they have a three year expiry on them so don't put them at the bottom of a draw and forget about them. You might not be able to redeem them when you pull it back out."

SOME OF THE BEST BOXING DAY SALES AROUND

DAVID JONES

David Jones is offering up to 50 per cent off a range of fashion, shoes, accessories, homewares, bedding and electrical, including:

• 50 per cent off the RRP of KitchenAid KSM160 mixers

• 30 per cent off Aje, Camilla, Bassike, Camilla and Marc, Bed and Bridge

• 30 per cent off full-priced intimate apparel from Berlei, Calvin Klein, Heidi Klum Intimates, Jockey and Wacoal

• 30 per cent off full-priced men's clothing from Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Gant, Ben Sherman, Superdry, Gazman, Paul and Shark

• 50 per cent off full-priced sunglasses from Oroton, Fiorelli, Cancel Council, Witchery and Agenda

• 25 per cent off full-priced watches from Tommy Hilfiger, Daniel Wellington, Boss Black, Calvin Kelin, Olivia Burton, Rosefield, Timex, Seiko

• 30 per cent off full-priced items from Glasshouse Fragrance

• 25 per cent off full-priced MOR

• 30 per cent off full-priced Le Creuset

• 50 per cent off the RRP on a great range of luggage

• Save 50 per cent on full-priced pillows from Dentons, Dunlopillo, Tempur and more

• Save 40 per cent on all full-priced childrens' wear from Indie Kids by Industrie

• Save 40 per cent on women's, men's and kids' full-priced fashion, underwear, swimwear, shoes and accessories from Calvin Klein

• Save 25 per cent of women's footwear from Hush Puppies, Sandler, Wide Steps, Easy Steps, Supersoft, Gino Ventori, Naturalizer and Marc Joseph New York

• A further 20 per cent off already reduced styles by Cue

David Jones’ full Boxing Day sale list. Picture: David Jones

MYER

In store and online, this Boxing Day will deliver Myer customers blockbuster offers across the most desirable brands and products including $500 off LG 75" Ultra HD LED Smart TVs, huge savings across BOSE, Sony and JBL with 15 per cent off; and 50 per cent off big name homewares including Maxwell and Williams, Sheridan and Tefal.

In addition, great value deals will be offered across big fashion names with discounts off brands including DKNY, Adidas, Mossman and more with 20 per cent off women's fashion, 30 per cent off best-selling kids clothing and 40 per cent off across selected men's brands including Calvin Klein, Van Huesen, Blaq and Jeff Banks to name a few.

Myer is slashing prices off a range of items, including Sheridan homeware.

Some of the sales include:

• 20 per cent off MAC

• 20 per cent off Benefit

• 10 per cent off Dyson Airwap

• 15 per cent off BOSE, Sony and JBL

• 50 per cent off homewares including brands such as Sheridan, Maxwell and Williams, Anolon and Tefal

• 50 per cent off selected luggage by American Tourister and Samsonite

• 50 per cent off selected mattresses by Sealy and Sleepmaker

• 20 per cent off small electrical including Kitchenaid, Breville, Philips, DeLonghi and Sunbeam

• 15 per cent off fitness trackers by Fitbit and Garmin

• 40 per cent off men's footwear including Wild Rhino, Florsheim, Julius Marlow, Hush Puppies and Blaq

• 40 per cent off men's formals including Calvin Klein, Van Huesen, Blaq and Jeff Banks

• 30 per cent off a great range of children's clothing

• Take a further 20 per cent off Cue and Veronika Maine

• 25 per cent off French Connection

• 25 per cent off Review (exc clearance)

• 30 per cent off David Lawrence

• 40 per cent off Taking Shape

• 25 per cent off DKNY, Adidas, and Mossman

• 25 per cent off all Seed Heritage and Child

• 40 per cent off the original price of Bonds women's, men's and kid's underwear, swimwear, socks and baby clothing

• 40 per cent off the original price of women's lingerie by Berlei, Triumph, Bendon, Fayreform, Playtex, Fine Lines, Pleasure State, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Dita Von Teese, Lorna Jane, Chloe and Lola, Kayser, Jockey and Bonds

Myer is offering 20 per cent off MAC products this Boxing Day.

JB HI-FI

JB HI-FI is offering 20 per cent off its entire range, including deals on Apple, Samsung, Google, Sony, Garmin, Fitbit, Microsoft, Go Pro, HP, LG, Beats, Sonos, Bose and Dyson.

Customers will have the chance to shop early, with the full sale launching online on Tuesday night.

The sale starts in stores on Boxing Day and will run for a week, with some offers running just for the day on Boxing Day.

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones are on sale at JB Hi-FI for $199.

Some of the sales include:

• Pick up a Samsung 65" 4k TV for a $988, get more than $800 off a Samsung 75" for $1463, or go large with a Hisense 85" TV for under $3000

• Apple iPhone Xs 64GB are now $999; bargain hunters can get $300 off A Samsung Note 10+ phone and $200 off Google Pixel 4 phones

• Get $500 off a 15" HP Intel Core i7 laptop now $899 or $400 off a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet, plus 25 per cent off Gaming Laptops

• Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones and Sennheiser PXC550 noise cancelling headphones are now both $199

• The latest Hero 8 is down to $539 and the Hero 7 at $448

• The latest Fitbit Versa 2 is down to $279 and Garmin Smart watches like Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatches is half price

• JB HI-FI is offering $250 off a Dyson V7 motor head and $300 off A Samsung Powerbot Plus robotic vac

• Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Pro is now $389 and XNOX ONE S 1TB console for $269, plus 20 per cent off Gaming Accessories

Apple iPhone Xs 64GB are now on sale for $999 at JB HI-FI.

SABA

Australian fashion brand SABA is offering up to 40 per cent off a selected range of men's and women's Boxing Day Sale clothing, as well as 25 per cent off full-priced items.

COUNTRY ROAD

Aussie fashion icon Country Road is offering up to 50 per cent off selected styles.

CUE

Clothing label Cue is giving customers a further 20 per cent off already reduced styles

PETER ALEXANDER

Sleepwear giant Peter Alexander has up to 50 per cent off over 750 styles as well as 30 per cent off Glasshouse Fragrances.

GROUPON

Global e-commerce giant Groupon has a huge 2019 Boxing Day sale line-up, with extra sales on thousands of already discounted deals across the entire website including products, food and drink, health and beauty, travel and things to do.

Get up to 58 per cent off at Paradise Resort Gold Coast and pay from $572 for three to five nights with breakfast and attractions (RRP$1,375) on Groupon.

Some of the sales include:

• Pay only $229 (RRP$1,047) for an Antler Viva 3-Piece Lightweight Polycarbonate TSA Luggage Set (78 per cent off)

• Pay only $14 for a Portable Wireless Karaoke Microphone (15 per cent off)

• Pay only $50 (RRP$269) for a 12-bottle case of Discovery Margaret River Wines red and white mixed wines (81 per cent off)

• Pay only $33 (RRP$229) for Two Mulberry Silk Fronted Pillowcases (85 per cent off)

• Pay only $84 (RRP$99) for a single Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak (15 per cent off)

• Pay only $4.50 for $30 online credit + free shipping with Reebok (85 per cent off)

• Pay only $13.50 for an Optus $40 Prepaid SIM Starter Kit with 45GB data & Unlimited Talk/Text (66 per cent off)

• Get up to 58 per cent off at Paradise Resort Gold Coast and pay from $572 for three to five nights for up to two adults and three children with breakfast and attractions (RRP$1,375)

• Get up to 54 per cent off at Veriu Green Square and pay only $135 for a one night city break for two people with Wi-Fi, late check-out and bottle of wine (RRP$294)

• Pay only $4.50 and get $20 credit to spend on liquor online at Dan Murphy's (77 per cent off)

Pay only $4.50 and get $20 credit to spend on liquor online at Dan Murphy.

• Get up to 69 per cent off at 4* Sage Hotel Wollongong and pay only $149 for one night for two people in an Executive Balcony Room including breakfast (RRP$493)

• Get up to 67 per cent off at Ink Hotel Melbourne Southbank and pay $125 for one night in The Comfy Room for two people with breakfast, welcome drink and late check-out (RR $386)

• Get up to 55 per cent off at 4* Astagina Resort and Spa and pay only $399 for five nights

for two people in a Deluxe Terrace room including breakfast, lunch/dinner and massage

(RRP$902)

• Pay around $17 and get $40 to spend on Japanese food and drinks at Harajuku Gyoza -

Beer Stadium Darling Harbour, Sydney (57 per cent off)

• Pay only $9 for a noodle dish and drink at Dainty Sichuan Noodle Express, Melbourne

(57 per cent off)

• Pay only $31.50 for a two-course lunch with wine for two people at The Grill Pelican

Waters, Brisbane (66 per cent off)

• Pay only $53 for an All-You-Can-Eat seafood buffet at Four Winds 360° Revolving

Restaurant, Gold Coast (18 per cent off)

Have an All-You-Can-Eat seafood buffet at Four Winds 360° Revolving Restaurant on the Gold Coast (above) by purchasing a deal on Groupon.

• Pay only $49.50 for a fine-dining lunch with wine for two people at C Restaurant, Perth

(53 per cent off)

• Pay only $130 for a Spa Package plus + 70-minute treatment time at Spa and Sport @ 5* Swissotel, Sydney (48 per cent off)

• Get a 2.5 hours Couples Pamper Package with Champagne for only $269 at The V

Hotel Spa, Melbourne (51 per cent off)

• Pay only $35 for in-chair teeth whitening at Zap Teeth Whitening Bar, Brisbane (82 per cent off)

• Enjoy a three-hour spa experience for only $89 at Summer Elisabeth Day Spa @ The

Phoenician Resort, Gold Coast (74 per cent off)

• Pay only $22 for one 45-minute salt therapy session at The Salt Room Perth (52 per cent off)

• Pay only $10.50 for one standard cinema ticket at Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace

Cremorne, Sydney (55 per cent off)

• Pay only $41 for an Unlimited Ride Pass Plus One Sideshow Game at Luna Park Sydney (35 per cent off)

• Pay only $19.80 for an adult Open Top Double-Decker Bus Tour ticket with City Sightseeing Melbourne (56 per cent off)

• Get one ticket to the Channel 7 Wheel of Brisbane for only $13.50 (35 per cent off)

• Buy one child ticket to Australia Zoo, Brisbane for only $31.50 (10 per cent off)

• Pay only $12.60 for a Moonlight Cinema, Perth GA ticket (30 per cent off)

• Pay only $71 for a weekday 2-Hour Golf Experience for up to six players at Topgolf Gold Coast (58 per cent off)

Judd Diab, of Melbourne, at Australia Zoo. Picture: Steve Pohlner

JAGGAD

Active apparel brand Jaggad is offering up to 50 per cent off selected styles online and instore, on items including tees, shorts, sweats, tops, tights and jackets.

WITTNER

Wittner is offering up to 70 per cent off in its end of season sale, on shoes including heels, sandles, wedges, platforms and more.

WOTIF.COM, LASTMINUTE.COM.AU

Leading travel sites wotif.com and lastminute.com.au will have Boxing Day sales - on accommodation across Australia, Asia and the Pacific Islands - of up to 50 per cent off.

The sales, running for 72 hours from December 24 until December 26, include:

• Pelican Stay at Broadbeach, QLD: Up to 20 per cent off select accommodation

• Burleigh Mediterranean Resort, QLD: Up to 20 per cent off select accommodation

• Reef Club Resort, QLD: Up to 30 per cent off select accommodation

• Pool Port Douglas, QLD: Up to 10 per cent off select accommodation

• Argosy On The Beach in Cairns, QLD: Up to 30 per cent off select accommodation

• Trinity Links Resort, QLD: Up to 30 per cent off select accommodation

• Mantra Boathouse Apartments, QLD: Up to 30 per cent off select accommodation

• Airlie Beach Eco Cabins, QLD: Up to 30 per cent off select accommodation

• Union Tower S Collection, VIC: Up to 30 per cent off select accommodation

• Quest on Bourke, VIC: Up to 30 per cent off select accommodation

• Waterside S Collection in Melbourne, VIC: Up 30 per cent off select accommodation

• Dhigali in the Maldives: Up to 35 per cent off select accommodation

• Radha Phala Resort and Spa in Bali: Up to 70 per cent off select accommodation

• Hope Land Hotel Sukhumvit 8 in Bangkok: Up to 75 per cent off select accommodation

• Saletoga Sands Resorts in Samoa: Up to 35 per cent off select accommodation

Booking dates for both deals run from December 24 until December 26, and travel dates from December 24 to February 4.

Discounts are applied to the standard rate of selected hotels, as determined and supplied by the hotels. Blackout periods may apply, and a minimum stay may be required.

BEST AND LESS

Best and Less is slashing the prices on a wide-range of women's, men's and kid's clothing as well as homewares - including:

• Hot buys under $15 in women's dresses, sleepwear, underwear and swimwear

• Kids clothing under $10 - girls dresses, jumpsuits and sleepwear, and boys shorts and tees

•Men's denim under $15, and underwear as low as $1

• Men's slogan tees from $7 to $5, normal tees from $10 to $7 and fashion bordies from $15 to $10

• Crazy markdowns as low as $3 for select baby and kids wear

Best and Less is slashing the prices on women’s, men’s and kid’s clothing for Boxing Day.

• Kid's print volley shorts, tees, tanks, polos, fashion tees and woven volley shorts from $8 to $5

• Kid's plain knit shorts from $4 to $3; MNM tanks, tees and shorts from $5 to 4, and girl's tees, leggings and tops to $3/$4

• Baby wear - such as selected bonds zippys - stoops to as low as $15 with BOGOF on fleece baby rompers to about $6.50/$7

• Half price Christmas clearance, and linen as low as $10

SHOPBACK

ShopBack will be dishing out super-sized cashback deals, where savvy shoppers will receive up to 30 per cent cashback on already massively discounted prices via the ShopBack platform.

ShopBack users can expect massive cashback offers from fan-favourite brands including ASOS, The Iconic, eBay, Amazon and Booking.com.

In addition to this, ShopBack will be running limited time flash sales offering increased cashback on select merchants including:

Chemist Warehouse: 50 per cent cashback (capped at $7.50) from 12pm until 2pm December 26

• Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer for $5.07

• Curash Baby Wipes Original Vitamin E 3 x 80 Bulk Pack for $4.40

• Bondi Sands Tanning Foam in Ultra Dark 200ml for $6.24

Myer: 20 per cent cashback (capped at $30) from 2pm until 4pm December 26

• KKW Fragrance - Crystal Gardenia EDP 75ml for $72.00

• Dyson V7 Trigger Handheld Vacuum Nickel for $269.00

• Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $119.20

Catch.com: 15 per cent cashback (capped at $30) from 4pm until 6pm December 26

• Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette for $47.60

• Nancy Ganz Women's Smooth Start Waisted Brief for $2.55

• Greenlund 99-Piece Complete Home Tool Kit for $58.65

The Nancy Ganz Women’s Smooth Start Waisted Brief for $2.55 on ShopBack.

Withings

• 25 per cent off Steel HR SPORT and Steel HR, from December 25 until December 29

Icebreaker

• 20 per cent off storewide from December 26

Tech21

• 20 per cent off sitewide and 30 to 50 per cent off a range of other lines, from December 26 until December 21

NANOLEAF

Nanoleaf, a company specialising in LED lighting for inside your house, is offering 30 per cent off the following items from December 26 to December 31.

• Canvas Smarter Kit

• Canvas Expansion Pack

• Light Panels Smarter Kit (15pk)

• Light Panels Smarter Kit (9pk)

• Light Panels Expansion Kit

• Nanoleaf Remote

• Light Panels Smarter Kit 9pk and Remote

NINE WEST

Nine West is offering 30 per cent off full-priced items in store and online for a limited time only as part of Boxing Day sales.

NESPRESSO

Between November 1 and January 31, Nespresso is celebrating the festive season with a $100 Cash-back on all Vertuo Line machines, making it a great purchase for coffee lovers with a Limited Edition Navy Blue and Matte White fitting launching just in time.

• VertuoPlus and Aeroccino3: $299

• VertuoPlus: $249

Nespresso is also offering 10 per cent off all coffee when you buy 100 capsules or more; 15 per cent off all coffee when you buy 200 capsules or more; and 15 per cent off all accessories.

MAISON DE SABRÉ

MAISON de SABRÉ, luxury personalised leather goods brand, is offering 20 per cent off all premium leather goods and accessories site-wide.

ZEN IMPORTS

Zen Imports, the sole distributor of globally leading brands, will have 40 per cent off selection products of all their brands, including:

• Leatherman

• Ledlenser

• Klean Kanteen

• Overboard

• QALO: 20 per cent off site-wide

LOOK FANTASTIC

Look Fantastic is running a clearance sale of up to 60 per cent from December 26 to December 31, which includes:

• GHD: Up to 20 per cent off

• Cloud Nine: 10 per cent off Limited Edition Alchemy Collection Gift Sets

• Dermalogica: 20 per cent off all products

• Skinstitut: Up to 40 per cent off

• ASAP: 30 per cent off all products

There is up to 40 per cent on Skinstitut on Look Fantastic.

BING LEE

Kicking off its Boxing Day sales early from December 25 until December 31, electronics and appliances retailer Bing Lee has announced a massive range of deals on some of 2019's hottest electronics.

Bing Lee is taking 30 per cent off the entire JBL range of speakers and headphones and slashing prices in the smart TV range, including Samsung, SONY Hisense and LG.

Some of the sales include:

• Samsung UA75RU7100 (75"/190cm 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV) $2295: Now $1485

• Samsung UA65RU7100 (65"/165cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV) $1495: Now $990

• Line List QA75Q75RA (75"/190cm 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV) $4595: Now $3485

• Samsung HWR450 (2.1 Channel 200 Watt) $299: Now $195

• SONY HTS100F (2.0 Channel 120 Watt Soundbar) $248: Now $198

• Hisense 55PX (55"/140cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV) $1695: Now $1195

STYLERUNNER

Prices at Stylerunner have been slashed by up to 50 per cent off selected styles, including tights, runners, bodysuits, briefs, crop tops, bras and accessories.

Some of the sales include:

• Puma Modern Sport Track Pants $80: Now $40

• Adidas Stronger For It Bra "Rinal Sale" $80: Now $20

• TEVA Original Universal Sandal "Final Sale" $89.95: Now $44.98

• FLIGHTMODE Spiral Tight "Final Sale" $119: Now $47.60

• MADE OF Vanilla Whey Protein Isolate "Final Say" $90: Now $72

REFORMATION

Reformation is slashing up to 70 per cent off their range of dresses, jumpsuits, tops, pants, swimwear, shoes and accessories.

Reformation is slashing up to 70 per cent off their range.

Some of the sales include:

• Carie Top $64: Now $32

• Reef Dress $366: Now $106.80

• Chamomile Dress: 466: Now $233

• Julia Crop High Cigarette Jean $214: Now $64.20

• Tropicana One Piece $214: Now $107

ICONIC

There will be up to 70 per cent off clothing, shoes, accessories, active wear and technology at The Iconic this sale season, including:

• Oxford Islington Checked Luxury Shirt (Men's) $199: Now $139

• Ted Baker Shoe Shine Kit $119.95: Now $79.95

• Friendie Air Pro 2.0 Over Ear Headphones $300: Now $129.99

• The Horse The Resin watch (Women's) $159: Now $111

• Camilla Small Canvas Clutch $110: Now $77

• AIR Zen Pearl White True Wireless In Ear Headphones $250: Now $125.50

• Talulah Bayview Midi Dress (Women's) $350: Now $227.50

• Michael Kors Runway Black Smartwatch (Women's) $499: $249.50

• Wayver The Eddential Crew Tee 3-Pack $120: Now $79

• Zanero Sureshot Joggers $119.95: Now $59.95

P.E NATION

P.E Nation is offering 30 per cent off site-wide, on items including tops, bottoms, outerwear and accessories.

UNIQLO

Boxing Day sales have kicked-off at UniQlo Australia, offering significant discounts on men's and women's clothing.

CHEMIST WAREHOUSE

Half price off big brand vitamins and cosmetics including Blackmores, Swisse, GO Healthy, Nature's Own, Cenovis, Bioglan, Nature's Way, Ethical Nutrients and Nutralife.

Half price off selected big brand cosmetics including Maybelline, Revlon, Sally Hansen, Rimmel, and L'Oreal.

30 per cent off entire baby accessories range

Save up to 80 per cent on fragrances

2XU

A further40 per cent off outlet items, plus 30 per cent off everything else.

LORNA JAYNE

Up to 60 per cent off stock.

RUNNING BARE

Take a further 20 per cent off sale styles.

PRINCESS HIGHWAY

20 to 60 per cent off storewide.

ATHLETE'S FOOT

ASICS GEL-KAYANO 26 FLASH SALE: now $199.00 save $60.

Boxing Day sales have started at UniQlo Australia.

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Pro is now $389 at JB HI-FI.