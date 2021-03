BUCK YEAH!: Shae Holman and Nikki Hoskins enjoy a drink and the sights at the 2021 Stanthorpe Rodeo.

The 2021 Stanthorpe Rodeo was back in full force as hundreds flocked to the Stanthorpe Showgrounds for the full day of events.

With entries doubling across all categories this year, a little rain didn’t deter avid rodeo enthusiasts and newcomers alike from checking out the scene.

See all the familiar faces in our gallery below: