MEGA GALLERY: Biggest day of Apple & Grape captured

CROWDS were shoulder to shoulder today as more than 70,000 predicted people descended upon the Granite Belt for the biggest day of the Apple & Grape Harvest Festival.

Festival president Max Hunter said an initial glance at the crowd had him thinking numbers were lower this year.

“I had a quick glimpse and thought it wasn’t the most we had seen.

“But then the grand parade started and all my worries went away,” he said.

“It blows me away at how many people we can fit into this town.”

The action will roll over to tomorrow with the Mount Marlay fun run kicking off the morning followed by plenty of must-see events according to Mr Hunter.

“It’s the last day so we really want to finish our festival on a high,” he said.