Love in the age of coronavirus

Darwin couple Mikey Barwick and Paige Strube had planned to get married at a big ceremony on Saturday. Instead, they hosted the ceremony on Facebook Live due to new coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Caitlyn Davey

Darwin couple Mikey Barwick and Paige Strube had planned to get married at a big ceremony on Saturday. Instead, they hosted the ceremony on Facebook Live due to new coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Caitlyn Davey

DARWIN couple Mikey Barwick and Paige Strube planned to get married at a big wedding surrounded by friends and family on Saturday, but ended up saying their vows over Facebook Live instead.

Only five people are now allowed at weddings - the couple marrying, the celebrant and two witnesses - to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The new restrictions forced Mr Barwick and Ms Strube to postpone the large wedding they had planned to go ahead this Saturday in Brisbane.

But when the date came around, the couple decided they couldn't wait another 12 months and got married at a small ceremony on the Darwin Esplanade where they first got engaged.

Bride Ms Strube said their friends and family from all around Australia and overseas had watched over Facebook Live as they exchanged vows.

"We already had our rings engraved with March 28 and our friends said 'why don't you just do it in Darwin on that date?' So we got a celebrant and we went for it," she said.

"Not having family there was probably the hardest bit but knowing they were watching it really actually felt like they were there with us.

"We had family tuning in from their own homes across the country, some of them had wine, champagne and some even dressed up.

"Overall we're super glad that we went ahead with it."

The couple have combined their surnames and will now be known as Mikey and Paige Starwick.

During the ceremony, celebrant Caitlyn Davey said it was a beautiful thing to be able to celebrate love and life even in the most trying circumstances.

"I know this wasn't the wedding that you envisaged, having your family and friends here on Facebook Live but you're doing it anyway which to me says a lot about your relationship," she said.

"You're both strong and extremely resilient. You're determined to love and be loved.

"You actually want the marriage, not just the wedding which I think is really important and it's something a lot of couples miss to be honest."

Originally published as Meet the Territorians getting married in the age of coronavirus