Sunshine Coast bloggers Jenni Ferguson and Louise Thomsen are one of the new teams competing on the 2020 season of My Kitchen Rules.
Sunshine Coast bloggers Jenni Ferguson and Louise Thomsen are one of the new teams competing on the 2020 season of My Kitchen Rules.
Meet our new MKR stars ready to battle all-stars

Seanna Cronin
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
THREE Coast women are ready to make their mark on Australia's most-watched cooking show.

Mum bloggers Jenni Ferguson and Louise Thomsen and Army veteran Kaylene McNee are three fresh-faced fans who will compete against returning all-stars in the new rivals-themed season of My Kitchen Rules.

Best friends Jenni, 42, and Louise, 39, met in an antenatal class 11 years ago and went on to found the website Paging Fun Mums, which boasts more than 330,000 followers and has turned into a full-time career for the women.

Just two Queens living the dream 👑👑

"We are huge MKR fans and we always wondered what it would be like," Jenni said. "We wanted a fun adventure and to show Australia who we are as cooks, friends, mums and bloggers."

Learning to cook from their own mums, the social media influencers will share their "mum hacks" when they host their instant restaurant under the mentorship of MKR judge and chef Colin Fassnidge.

"We'd love to further grow our mum community and bring more parents closer with their kids via our blog. That's the stuff that makes us happy," Jenni said.

Kaylene, 29, is an Army veteran who grew up in Bundaberg. She is now a university student who lives at Peregian Beach.

She is competing with her older sister Kerry, also an Army veteran, who lives in Karratha, WA with her young family.

Coast-based university student Kaylene McNee, right, is also competing on MKR: The Rivals with her sister Kerry.
Both enjoy catching and cooking their own seafood and Kaylene is a keen baker.

"I started baking and making sweet foods about 18 months ago while I was going through rehabilitation after a vehicle accident in the army," she said. "Baking not only brought joy and satisfaction to my life, it brought joy to the other people going through rehab as well."

Kaylene hopes to inspire other women to follow their passion.

"I want to be able to share my journey with those who are going through injury rehab to let them know that anything is possible if you're brave and believe in yourself," she said.

"(If I won MKR) I would start a little cupcake business and run classes for people going through rehab. There is nothing better than the feeling of accomplishment seeing your cupcake creation."

MKR: The Rivals stars Sunday, February 2 at 7pm on Seven.

