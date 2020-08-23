Man in his 70s has died in hospital after crash

SUNDAY, 9.45AM: A 74-YEAR-OLD Koongal man has died following a traffic crash in North Rockhampton yesterday morning.

The man was travelling northbound on Berserker St when his car collided with a parked car.

It was reported CPR was performed on scene by paramedics and he was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition.

Sadly, he passed away that evening, on Saturday night.

Initial investigations indicate he suffered from a medical episode.

The Forensic Crash Unit will continue to investigate the incident.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

SATURDAY, 9.45AM: PARAMEDICS were reportedly performing CPR on a man in his 80s after a single vehicle crash in Frenchville this morning.

The incident occurred at Plahn and Berserker Sts just after 9am.

It has been reported as a medical incident.