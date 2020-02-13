Mechanic’s unique venture proves to be winning formula

A UNIQUE business venture has paid off for a mobile mechanic, using the power of social media to get ahead.

A five out of five recommendation on Facebook for Supreme Mobile Mechanical owner Ben Haylock proves he made the right move upon starting up his business a year ago.

“It started off pretty small and has just taken off since then,” Mr Haylock said.

Wanting to spend more time with his family as well as having the freedom to work his own hours, Mr Haylock was spot on when he found a gap in the automotive industry.

“There is quite a lot of workshops in town, so I thought I have to try something different.

“I got a van, got my tools and got started.”

Twelve years’ experience in the industry, Mr Haylock said it is the reviews from customers that have highlighted his career.

“I had a customer that broke down in Toowoomba so I went out there to get them going again. When I got back I had a review on Facebook that almost brought me to tears.

“Every customer that I have has really gotten behind me.”

He said it all comes down to the customer interaction, something you don’t receive at a standard mechanical workshop.

“I absolutely love the business and I think the town needs this type of service.”

Mr Haylock’s flexible work hours is one thing that appeals to his customers saying he has a very diverse clientele.

“Customers just like that mobile sort of service.

“There is plenty of customers who live outside of town who only have one car, or are disabled, or farmers who don’t want to waste the day by driving into town and hanging around for their car to be serviced.

“Lots of mums in-between school hours.”

As to from here, Mr Haylock said his next goal is to hire an apprentice.

“I want to try and spread the load for me and also share the knowledge that I have too.”

Mr Haylock said his flexible schedule allows him to service the needs of customers twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

“Weekends, nights, whenever I’m needed. All the way from Wallangarra to Dalveen.

“Sometimes it’s a break down in the middle of the night or someone who has hit a kangaroo on the way home from work.”

For information and service inquires contact Supreme Mobile Mechanical on Facebook.