McDonald’s to begin offering delivery on the Granite Belt

STANTHORPE locals will have no need to go on Macca's runs anymore.

With social distancing now crucial due to COVID-19, McDelivery will be made available for the first time on the Granite Belt.

McDonald's Stanthorpe has teamed up with Menulog and will now offer online ordering, with customers able to receive their food contact-free and straight to their door.

The new service is expected to be rolled out in the coming days according to Stanthorpe store owner Trevor Burton.

"There's been an increased calling for delivery during this time of virtual lockdown," Mr Burton said.

"So McDonalds has gone and engaged Menulog as a partner for a self delivery option so Stanthorpe and Warwick are going to be a part of that."

It's the first time the fast food giant has offered this service in the region.

"It is something we've had in our minds for probably the last few years.

"We've looked at several other options to be able to get delivery happening on a reliable basis but just with the limited population it has been very difficult.

"I actually think the take up in Stanthorpe is actually going to be quite good.

"Coronavirus aside, I look at our backpacker population in town and I know a lot of them don't have cars and a lot tend to live together so I think it's going to be ideal in terms of deliveries out to say the Happy Apple and Blue Topaz for example," Mr Burton said.

Not every little village in the area will be able to utilise the delivery option just yet.

"We've had a look at the delivery map and at the very least it looks like at this stage we're going to be able to get from McDonalds at Applethorpe out to Dalveen and around 10 minutes south so to Severnlea, Glen Aplin area."

Mr Burton said it'll be existing staff tasked with the deliveries and it won't be available 24 hours a day.

Mr Burton said they'll be running it from 8am-10pm

The store also intend to continue their convenience menu of the bread, milk and eggs.

"We've actually found the take up on that has been pretty terrific."

Delivery is only available through the Menulog app at the current time.