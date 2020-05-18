Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

McDonald's forced to close 12 restaurants over COVID-19

by Stephanie Bedo
18th May 2020 8:40 AM

 

The CEO of McDonald's Australia has flagged that further infections are possible after a dozen restaurants across Melbourne were forced to shut due to a delivery driver testing positive for COVID-19.

"We have identified all those restaurants," CEO Andrew Gregory told Today. "The chances of further infections - it is possible, but the actions we are taking are about making sure we minimise further infections."

The delivery driver was asymptomatic when he made the deliveries.

coronaviruspromo

While host Karl Stefanovic noted it was "obviously very upsetting" for McDonald's staff, Mr Gregory said it was the right decision to shut all the affected stores.

"It is a difficult decision but it is the right one to make. As soon as we were aware, we worked with our franchisees to immediately close the restaurant. That's the most important thing."

He could not say how long the affected restaurants will be shut for. "It depends. We will be deep cleaning restaurants and we will make sure it will open with staff not from those restaurants," he said.

Any employees who had been in contact with the driver have been contacted, he said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 outbreak editors picks maccas mcdonald's melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Pretty ridiculous’: Frustration among sporting groups growing

        premium_icon ‘Pretty ridiculous’: Frustration among sporting groups...

        News Some sports on the Granite Belt will start to return over the next month but others remain none the wiser.

        Rural fire service ‘in a good place’ for season ahead

        premium_icon Rural fire service ‘in a good place’ for season ahead

        News The drought and COVID-19 have actually worked in the service’s favour in...

        Full bookings not enough to compensate for closures

        premium_icon Full bookings not enough to compensate for closures

        News EVEN with a promising winter ahead, Southern Down tourism operators still expecting...

        PHOTOS: Southern Downs fireys get proactive about fire risk

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Southern Downs fireys get proactive about fire risk

        News Sombre warning to Southern Downs landowners not to get complacent about grass...