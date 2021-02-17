M’boro MP ‘furious’ no vaccine hub planned for region

With the COVID-19 vaccine set to be rolled out in Queensland, one MP is demanding to know why no hub is planned for the Fraser Coast.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the region's elderly population was of primary concern when it came to contracting the coronavirus.

He said he was "furious and angry" about the omission.

On Monday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the Gold Coast University Hospital would be the first of six hubs.

Ms Palaszczuk said the rollout would be trialled at the Gold Coast Hospital to ensure "everything is fine" before the vaccine was sent to hubs in Cairns, Brisbane, Townsville and the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Saunders said Maryborough should be included on the list and was ideally placed to meet the needs of the greater Wide Bay region including Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

He said he felt like the region had been forgotten.

"We definitely need a hub here," he said.

"We've got front line workers, we have elderly people.

"Our elderly people and health workers deserve to be inoculated."

Mr Saunders called on Queensland Health to plan a hub for the Fraser Coast as the Pfizer vaccine was rolled out in the state.

Ms Palaszczuk said the rollout would start slowly.

"I think there is a minimal quantity that is coming in at the moment, but I am quite sure the Prime Minister will update national cabinet with progress," she said.

The federal government aimed to vaccinate all Australians by the end of October, and Ms Palaszczuk said a Queensland senior public health official would be embedded in Canberra's national co-ordination centre during the rollout.

"I want to absolutely know that everything that is being done will be done," she said.

"And I want that presence of a Queensland representative in that national co-ordination committee to ensure the rollout is going to plan."

Monday marked 39 days since the last COVID-positive person was infectious in the Queensland community.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Health said the organisation was working closely with the Australian Government on the vaccine's roll out.

"This vaccine effort is the greatest in global history," she said.

"This means vaccine supplies are limited globally, and Australia must prioritise who receives the vaccine, and when.

"In the first stage of the vaccination program, vaccinations will be offered to priority group 1a through six vaccine hubs across Queensland which are located in close proximity to our points of entry for international arrivals, or where quarantine hotels are located.

"We are ensuring we first protect those who need it most, beginning with those who are most at risk of exposure to COVID-19, as set out by the Australian Government.

"Soon, we will be co-ordinating the delivery of the vaccine to other priority groups, quickly followed by the general population, and we'll be able to move beyond just the initial hubs.

"This expansion will see not only more hospitals come on board as vaccination hubs across the state, but the utilisation of pharmacies, GPs and community health centres to deliver the vaccine to more Queenslanders, as safety and quickly as possible."