Mayoral candidate has last-minute change of heart

CHANGE THE SKATE PARK: Mayoral candidate Peter Kemp is advocating for more activities for young people in Warwick.

A LAST-MINUTE change of heart pushed Warwick man Peter Kemp into the electoral race for mayor of the Southern Downs.

Mr Kemp has long had an interest in local government politics, having first failed to secure a position on council during the 2016 election and subsequently presiding over the Residents Action Group (RANGE).

The former construction worker planned to run as councillor in the March 2020 elections before the “hurting community” prompted him to amp up his ambitions.

“I felt a need to because of the community,” Mr Kemp said.

“There’s a lot of pain out there, from the charges the council is putting on us, as far as rates and water charges go.

“I really felt I could make a difference.”

A long family history of politically-minded Southern Downs men inspired Mr Kemp, who wanted to maintain that important connection with the community.

Mr Kemp will run on a platform of doing more, with less.

“Council has been quite extravagant in some of their decisions and it needs to tighten its belt,” he said.

“I see inefficient work practises and a double-up in services.

“Compared to other regions, residents here seem to be paying too much.”

Despite a desire to conserve council funds, Mr Kemp is also advocating for a number of changes throughout the region.

“We need to look at amenities for our younger generation,” he said.

“If you’re a kid, all you have is a burned out old skateboard park.”

Mr Kemp said, if elected, he would endeavour to open up reserves to make the region RV friendly, further develop the raceway at Morgan Park, restart the Warwick tourism bureau and found a separate tourism body at Stanthorpe.

“We have to give Stanthorpe a fair go to market themselves and set their own tourism direction,” he said.