Mayor blames poor media coverage on Cherrabah backlash

IT’S SOLEY A STATE GOVERNMENT DECISION: Mayor Dobie said the council can only propose conditions for the development.

MAYOR Tracy Dobie has slammed media coverage surrounding Cherrabah saying backlash has been a result of misinformation.

Mayor Dobie said comments made implied the Council was responsible for approving the resort's application to sell 96 ML of partially treated water for bottling or agricultural use.

Something she said is out of the council's hands.

"The council decision made was what's called a planning decision, an application put forward by the owners of Cherrabah for a material change of use," she said.

"It wasn't about water at all, that's solely a state government responsibility."

The application made by Joyful View Garden Real Estate Development Resort Pty Ltd involved the construction of infrastructure which will be a small scale water treatment plant on the property.

"Under the land planning act council had no legitimate reason to not approve," she said.

"However, we did have conditions around the infrastructure and upgrade of the road before they can take water off that property for safety and wear and tear of the road as a result of higher usage."

Under the planning legislation in Queensland for Material change of use, officers can only recommend refusal if it does not comply with the planning scheme of the region.

Mayor Dobie said Cherrabah's intention to build the plant is something they applied for through the state government, something numerous other land owners area have already done.

"Its not up to us to say you can or can't, what we've done is say well if you want to move it off these are the conditions you have to meet before you do that," she said.

"They are saying they want to sell it locally or for agriculture or bottling."

Mayor Dobie said she can understand the business decision.

"For land owners who have water selling licenses, that could be their only income this year, the water they have might not be enough for their crop but they could sell it for other usage and get some income."

"They have a right to use that licence appointed by the State Government."

The owners of the Resort have indicated they will seek to negotiate with the council on conditions which has the potential to delay the project or deem it unfeasible.