Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have been left perplexed by the actions of a tradie who stole Kia plates to put on a Holden Commodore he bought off Facebook Marketplace
Police have been left perplexed by the actions of a tradie who stole Kia plates to put on a Holden Commodore he bought off Facebook Marketplace
Crime

‘Mastermind’ tradie trumps dumb buy with even dumber theft

Bianca Hrovat
by and Bianca Hrovat
26th Aug 2020 4:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture teenager jumped the gun by purchasing a used Holden Commodore off Facebook Marketplace, before he'd ever held a licence.

The car arrived from New South Wales without a licence plate, but 19-year-old concreter Ben Pedersen didn't let that deter him.

Caboolture teen Ben Pedersen pleaded guilty to three charges, including stealing. Picture: Facebook
Caboolture teen Ben Pedersen pleaded guilty to three charges, including stealing. Picture: Facebook

The Caboolture Magistrates Court heard Pederson snuck into a train station and stole the registration plates from a Kia Rio, a choice that perplexed police prosecutor Peter Mitchelson.

"This is not the action of a criminal mastermind," Sgt Mitchelson said.

"You would have thought he'd at least have taken the plates from another Commodore.

"He'll certainly never be the chairman of BHP."

Pederson then took the car to south Caboolture, where police officers spotted him hooning and doing burnouts on July 15.

The young man pleaded guilty to driving without a license, stealing, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He was fined $300, disqualified from obtaining a driver's license for three months, and no conviction was recorded.

Originally published as 'Mastermind' teen trumps dumb buy with even dumber theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health As authorities race to find the missing link between coronavirus clusters at Logan and Brisbane’s youth detention centre, two possible culprits have emerged.

        YOUR TOP 9: Granite Belt’s most influential

        Premium Content YOUR TOP 9: Granite Belt’s most influential

        News The vote was in your hands and now the top nine most influential Granite Belt...

        UP IN THE AIR: Uncertainty hits 2021 show season

        Premium Content UP IN THE AIR: Uncertainty hits 2021 show season

        News Lingering coronavirus restrictions have left organisers questioning if Stanthorpe...

        BRRR: Granite Belt shivers through August freeze

        Premium Content BRRR: Granite Belt shivers through August freeze

        News Temperatures plummeted across the Granite Belt, bringing with it beautiful...