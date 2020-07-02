MasterChef star slams ‘frustrating’ judge

Andy Allen is one of this season’s new MasterChef judges.

One of this season's eliminated MasterChef contestants has let rip at judge Andy Allen over his "incredibly frustrating" critiques.

Andy has been copping grief on social media all season long with some MasterChef viewers suggesting his feedback to the contestants has been "basic" compared to the insightful feedback offered up by Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo.

Mel and Jock are so articulate that it's jarring when Andy speaks #MasterChefAU — ... (@DaydreamerAus) June 10, 2020

MELISSA: This dish is evocative. With just a single bite, it transports me to a place and time, to experience it’s scent and taste anew. You astound me. You impress me. What is your critique, Andy?



ANDY: Bloody hell! Big tick#MasterChefAU — Jake Watt (@JakeChatty) June 10, 2020

I’d rather Andy just thumbs up or down than give his verbal critiques at this point... 👀 #MasterChefAU — Basic Masterchef Quotes (@BasicMasterchef) June 10, 2020

For the love of GOD will someone tell Andy food criticism isn’t just saying whether or not you like something!! #MasterChefAU — Kristen Amiet (@KrissiAmiet) June 10, 2020

And it's not just viewers who feel that way, with one of this season's contestants telling news.com.au that Andy's feedback is "not constructive".

"It's not feedback, it's just a collection of words that make no sense," Chris Badenoch, who was the seventh person eliminated from this season of MasterChef, said.

"He's commented on things that I've cooked and when he's walked away it's like, 'I have no idea what he said or what he meant.' You almost need subtitles. I don't get it!

Chris Badenoch was the seventh person eliminated from MasterChef this season.

"It's incredibly frustrating," Chris told news.com.au about Andy's comments. "Jock or Melissa will give you a good critique … (but Andy) it's not constructive. It's like a Trump speech; a whole lot of words that don't match."

Andy, who won MasterChef in 2012 before becoming a judge, has also been teased on social media this season over his fashion choices.

Some of Andy’s outfits. Picture: Channel 10

Does Andy dress himself or is Ch 10 wardrobe taking the piss?#MasterChefAU — Ian BrownⓂ️ (@ICB_64) June 11, 2020

Once again, wtf is Andy wearing #MasterChefAU — Ellie 🏹 (@documentellie) June 23, 2020

WTF is judge Andy wearing on #MasterChefAU ??? Seriously the costume department is trolling — Simon Sharwood (@ssharwood) June 22, 2020

Chris Badenoch also poked fun at one of Andy's outfits in an Instagram post.

Chris Badenoch joked about Andy’s fashion choices.

But the Instagram post didn't go down well with Channel 10, Chris revealed to news.com.au.

"I got in trouble for making fun of Andy," the eliminated contestant said. "The producers don't like when I poke fun at things. It's a reality TV show for Christ's sake, have some fun!"

Overall, the new MasterChef judges have been a hit with viewers who have praised the trio for breathing new life into the program which has been running for 12 seasons.

Melissa Leong in particular has been extremely popular with fans, but Chris told news.com.au he was actually most impressed by Jock during his time on the show.

"It feels like he's been doing it forever," Chris told news.com.au about Jock. "He's so natural, his sense of humour comes across and he's obviously a hatted chef so he knows his sh*t.

"He's the one that's been the most impressive by a mile," Chris said.

MasterChef judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen.

Since being eliminated on MasterChef, Chris has returned to Western Australia where he lives with his wife Julia Jenkins who he met on the first season of the cooking show.

Chris said the couple are still tuning into MasterChef "on and off" but added it can be hard to watch when you've been a contestant.

"You know how the machine works so watching it is not as enjoyable as if you're just a consumer," he told news.com.au. "You can see what's going to happen and you can see how it all works out. There's no jeopardy."

Chris said he can tell what's going to happen by watching the interviews with the contestants as they narrate what happens during the cooking challenges.

"You can tell if somebody is upset or happy or pretending not to know … you can see that a mile away when you've done it a lot of times" he told news.com.au. "It takes the magic away somewhat."

Chris Badenoch is married to Julia Jenkins.

Since returning home, Chris, who is a talented illustrator, has been putting the final touches on a graphic novel that he wrote with fellow MasterChef contestant Aaron Harvie.

"It's literally days away," Chris said about the novel called The Straits. "It's like an '80s horror film in the vein of Alien and The Thing and it's set on the ocean.

"I've had so much fun writing this and drawing it with Aaron," he said.

MasterChef Australia continues on Sunday night at 7.30pm on Channel 10

Originally published as MasterChef star slams 'frustrating' judge