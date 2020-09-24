Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fire has engulfed a childcare centre next door to Newmarket State School. Picture: Natasha Bita.
Fire has engulfed a childcare centre next door to Newmarket State School. Picture: Natasha Bita.
News

Massive blaze engulfs childcare next to school

by Cormac Pearson
24th Sep 2020 5:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Newmarket with four crews attending a daycare centre currently in construction.

They were called to the fire on the corner of Banks Street and Enoggera Road at 11pm on Wednesday.

 

The childcare centre construction site engulfed in flames. Picture: Olivia Mowat
The childcare centre construction site engulfed in flames. Picture: Olivia Mowat

 

Firefighters battle a structure fire next to the Newmarket State School. Picture: Olivia Mowat
Firefighters battle a structure fire next to the Newmarket State School. Picture: Olivia Mowat

 

 

The fire is believed to be on a construction site of a daycare centre.

A spokesman from QFES says there is no one inside, they have shut power off and there isn't a threat to the Newmarket State School at this time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a smoke alert at 12.27am.

Originally published as Massive blaze engulfs childcare next to school

More Stories

brisbane childcare centre fire school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        Premium Content BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        News Deputy Premier Steven Miles has told Scott Morrison to “back off” after Queensland confirmed no new COVID-19 cases overnight once again.

        NAMED: 63 people appearing on 200+ charges in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 63 people appearing on 200+ charges in court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court...

        FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Education Record number of Queensland teachers nominated for TEACHX awards

        Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Premium Content Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Health More important than a vaccine when it comes to flying again