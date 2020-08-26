Massage owner rubs undercover cop up the wrong way

Hang Wong was fined $1500 for prostitution offences at a venue known as the Pink Cloud.

Hang Wong was fined $1500 for prostitution offences at a venue known as the Pink Cloud.

A MASSAGE business owner who grabbed at the crotch of an undercover cop while offering an illegal sex service has been hit with a $1500 fine.

Hang Wong, 52, was the operator of Pink Clouds at East Ipswich when the police officer walked in on Valentine's Day and asked for a legitimate massage, costing $50.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the undercover cop was then given a hand gesture indicating that he could have an additional sex act performed for a fee of $200, with the woman then grabbing for his crotch.

Wong pleaded guilty to three charges, including that she had a business interest in premises used for prostitution; published an advertisement for prostitution on January 24; and knowingly carried on the business of unlawful prostitution at Pink Clouds, East Ipswich on February 14.

A Mandarin speaking interpreter was used for the Hong Kong-born Ms Wong, in the police case finalised by prosecutor Bronson Ballard.

Hang Wong was fined $1500 for prostitution offences at a venue known as the Pink Cloud.

Mr Ballard said the officer went into the business on Brisbane Road about noon and was greeted by Wong and told that a 40 minute legitimate massage was $50.

An offer of a hand massage for $200 was made and the officer gave her $200 in $50 notes.

Wong returned with a second woman and made a gesture simulating an act of masturbation.

Mr Ballard said Wong reached out her hand attempting to grab the policeman in his crotch area.

At 12.30pm police officers arrived with a search warrant for an investigation into illegal prostitution and took Wong's mobile phones.

Mr Ballard said text messages were downloaded that had been exchanged between numerous people about providing massages.

The court heard offers had also been made by Wong on the online site Locanto, with the offences committed from January 23 onward. Checks revealed Wong was the licensee of the rented premises.

Defence lawyer Mandy Wang said Wong had lived in Australia four years and was studying for a massage diploma with the intention of working in a legitimate business.

Ms Wang said Pink Clouds provided legitimate massage services, in addition to sexual services.

She said Wong's office lease was short, indicating her intention not to carry on long-term.

Ms Wang said Wong ran the business with the aim to fund her daughter through university, and send money back to her son in Hong Kong.

Ms Wang sought that with no prior history Wong should receive only a fine as penalty, with no conviction recorded against her.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Queensland has very stringent legislation requirements to ensure the protection of people engaged in prostitution.

Chunru Xu admitted to participating in the provision of unregulated prostitution services in Ipswich earlier this year.

Mr Kinsella fined Wong $1500, also ordering that no conviction be recorded.

The second woman involved at Pink Clouds that day, Chunru Xu, 42, from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty to one offence at Ipswich Magistrates Court earlier this year. The court was told Xu intended returning to China. Xu was put on a four-month $500 good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.