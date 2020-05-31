Menu
Mass stabbing in NSW jail brawl

by Alex Turner-Cohen
31st May 2020 3:52 PM

Multiple people have been injured after a brawl at a New South Wales correctional facility this morning.

One male patient is being treated for multiple stab wounds after the incident at Lithgow Correctional Centre.

An inmate was transported via an emergency helicopter after suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The Department of Corrective Services confirmed to news.com.au the patient had to be flown to the nearest hospital.

Two others suffered minor stab wounds and nine others are being assessed.

More details to come.

