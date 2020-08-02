Menu
Breaking

Mass net outages after cyber attack

by Shannon Molloy
2nd Aug 2020 12:30 PM

 

Thousands of Telstra internet customers have been hit by a mass outage sparked by a cyber attack.

The company confirmed home internet connections, both broadband and NBN, are down due to a Denial of Service attack, with no timeframe given on when a restoration is expected.

The outage was reported about 11am on Sunday, it's understood.

Telstra said Domain Name Servers were impacted by the attack.

"We've identified the issue and are working on it," the telco said in a tweet. "Some of our Domain Name Servers (DNS) used to route your traffic online are experiencing a cyber attack, known as a Denial of Service (DoS). Your info isn't at risk. We're doing all we can to get you back online."

cyber crime editors picks outages telstra

