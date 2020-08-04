MASKED UP: Seamstress’ overwhelming demand

MASKED UP: Jenica Ho said she’ll continue to make masks as long as there is a demand for them, from people in need.

AS THE need to wear a face mask grows in Australia, one Stanthorpe seamstress remains committed to supplying the demand.

Jenica Ho began making the fabric masks in March, when the coronavirus pandemic first broke out.

Five months on, Mrs Ho has made close to 3000 masks with the demand for the personal protective equipment only growing.

“The biggest demand was right when the spike hit Melbourne; I had hundreds of people messaging me and I took what I could and the rest I sent elsewhere,” Mrs Ho said.

“It’s exhausting. I don’t want to make masks anymore, but I also can’t say no when there is a demand for it.”

As cases of the virus continue to grow in southern states, it is now mandatory to wear a face mask when leaving the house in the state of Victoria.

Over the past weekend, Mrs Ho said she had received 360 orders for masks, mostly from Victoria, in whatever fabric is available.

“If people aren’t fussy, they get op shop fabrics but if they want to pay a premium, they get the nicer fabrics,” she said.

“I donated the first 1000 masks and then I do a sliding scale based on what people can pay.

“I can do 200 per week comfortably.”

Mrs Ho said she worked closely with doctors at the Condamine Medical Centre and the hospital to ensure the fit of the masks were comfortable.

With masks selling for up to $25, she said the hobby was more about ensuring people were safe than the financial gain.

“I’m still not making a profit on it; I cover my costs and then any extra masks I donate to people who need them,” she said.

“I don’t want to profit off the pandemic … I’d rather help people who need it.”

