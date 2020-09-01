Menu
Police are searching for two masked teens after allegedly fleeing from a stolen car.
Masked teens dump stolen car and flee

by SAM FLANAGAN
1st Sep 2020 10:48 AM
Townsville police are currently searching for two youths after they were allegedly driving a stolen car around Townsville this morning with shirts wrapped around their face.

Police were first alerted to the vehicle around 7.45am, with multiple units called to keep an eye out for a maroon sedan.

Just after 8am it was reported the pair dumped the alleged stolen vehicle at the Caltex Condon on Riverway Dr before fleeing on foot.

An informant told the police the tyres on the vehicle were worn down.

The teens are described as caucasian and around 14 years old.

Witnesses have stated they fled the scene with the shirts still wrapped around their head.

Police are currently in the area searching for the pair.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Masked teens dump stolen car and flee

