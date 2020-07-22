Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
It’s always uncomfortable when people get intimate on public transport. Picture: Instagram
It’s always uncomfortable when people get intimate on public transport. Picture: Instagram
Offbeat

Masked couple shocks with plane act

by Michael Hollan, Fox News
22nd Jul 2020 7:59 PM

It's always uncomfortable when people get intimate on public transport. It's probably more uncomfortable when people involved in the public display of affection appear to be wearing face masks.

An image recently appeared on the Instagram page Passenger Shaming which seemingly shows two passengers on a plane passionately kissing in their seats.

Oddly, the man still appears to be wearing his face mask. (It's unclear if the woman has her mask on as her face is partially obscured by the man's arm and shoulder.)

The post has received more than 10,000 likes since it was uploaded four days ago, Fox News reports.

It was jokingly captioned: "Me getting ready for the weekend with my man like …"

Many commenters joined in on the fun, with one user also joking: "Safest way to make out."

Another user apparently wasn't thrilled when they seemingly figured out what airline the incident occurred on, writing: "Just when I thought it was too funny not to share … it's my airline."

"The heck? That looks uncomfortable," another user added.

"With the masks on. Is that like with the lights on?" joked another.

Others speculated about the nature of the photo, with one commenter posting, "Please tell me they were just posing for a photo and this isn't real."

"Oh boy," added another, "I hope they know each other!"

Of course, not everyone was amused. While some users commented about how they hoped the seat would be thoroughly cleaned before the next flight, one commenter summed up their feelings by posting, "This really bums me out."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks mask travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 68 people appearing in Stanthorpe court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 68 people appearing in Stanthorpe court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, updated daily.

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News 185 interstate, overseas visitors disappear after giving false info

        Granite Belt’s chance to mould next-generation chefs

        premium_icon Granite Belt’s chance to mould next-generation chefs

        News Business leaders are calling for business owners to make a difference and support...

        ‘Disillusionment’ with free-range launches new business

        premium_icon ‘Disillusionment’ with free-range launches new business

        News A Southern Downs producer says the term is losing its value, as she looks to bridge...